WWE NXT: Final Participant In Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match Determined

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the final participant in the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match was determined.

In that match, Dakota Kai emerged victorious in a Second Chance Gauntlet Match, last defeating Shotzi Blackheart to win the match thanks to outside interference from Raquel Gonzalez.

Other participants in the match included Deonna Purrazzo, Aliyah, Xia Li, and Kayden Carter.

The final match will now feature the following participants:

Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim vs. Tegan Nox vs. Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai

The NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match will take place on next week’s edition of NXT, with the winner earning the right to face either Rhea Ripley or Charlotte Flair, whomever emerges victorious in the NXT Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania.