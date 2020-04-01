WWE NXT: New Tag Team Receives Official Name

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the brand new tag team that officially debuted on last week’s broadcast received their official name.

During a backstage interview, the team’s manager, Malcolm Bivens, referred to them by their first names, Rinku and Saurav (the duo’s real names are Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar). Afterward, however, Bivens called them “Bivens Enterprises.”

As previously reported, Bivens Enterprises debuted on last week’s edition of NXT by attacking NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle following Riddle’s match.