Arn Anderson On Vince McMahon's Reaction To Sneezing

You would think he would be thankful that these people were in there and the fact that they’re not making themselves cough, they’re not doing it voluntarily, they’re not sneezing voluntarily, matter of fact sneezing hurts. Rather than look at these people as being dedicated and doing the right thing and doing everything they can to be there, sick or not, you’re looked at in a different way. Negatively. Never got that but it’s part of the psyche of the more you start to put the pieces together, the more you start to figure out what a guys mentality is. I started to understand it."

"It should’ve been looked at that these people that are as sick as they can be have drugged themselves in there to a meeting so that you never miss a shot. That’s a rule in our business, you always make the show no matter what.

"I saw it happen and I thought it was a rib at first. The look the person got, it was like ‘Okay, I’m not in on the joke, they’re setting me up.’ If you could have seen fire or a dagger coming out of somebody’s eyes, it would’ve come out of Vince’s eyes. As I saw things, a person coughing, sneezing or maybe they just came in the door and looked bad, sweating or pale, and the looks that they got, I had a whole different mentality and thought process on that, he would look at these people like he wanted them dead. It was like, ‘good God, get them out of here and put them in a trash bin and put it on fire!"

Arn Anderson recently held a Q&A session on his podcast, “Arn.”, and answered a question about Vince McMahon's reaction to sneezing.

