AJ Styles Responds To Undertaker Taking A Shot At His TNA Run

AJ Styles has responded to The Undertaker's shot at his run in TNA wrestling.

On Monday's WWE Raw, Undertaker said Style's was content being a big fish in a little pond back in the day because he knew he didn’t have what it took to step in the ring with people like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Eddie Guerrero, Booker T and Edge.

Styles said on today's WWE The Bump: