ODB Unveils Her New Food Truck Following Fire Destroying Her Old One

In a good news story, Former Impact Wrestling stat ODB recently unveiled her new food truck following her last one which burned down in a fire.

A crowdfunding campaign was recently launched to help her raise funds for a new one, with a number of wrestlers donating including WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley.

She also did some one-man shows which helped her raise $9,500 and Indiegogo campaign saw her receive $32,000.