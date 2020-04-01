The Undertaker Apologizes To Chris Jericho

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 01, 2020

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, The Undertaker brought back some elements of his "American Badass" gimmick when he cut a promo on AJ Styles.

Toward the end of his promo, Undertaker called Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson "assclowns"

This led to many taking to social media noting that "assclown" is a phrase that AEW star Chris Jericho uses. Here's what went down:

Fan: “@IAmJericho – BIG lawsuit incoming for @undertaker’s use of “assclown”.” Jericho: “Hardly! He’s the @undertaker…he can used as many of my catch phrases as he wants!!! 🤠” Undertaker: “My bad @IAmJericho ….I knew I had heard that somewhere before….”