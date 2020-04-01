Edge Comments On His Future With WWE After WrestleMania 36
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 01, 2020
During a recent
interview with ESPN.com, Edge discussed his future with WWE after the WrestleMania 36:
"Physically, I wouldn’t be able to keep up with that grind that all the young ‘uns are doing right now. I put in my 15 years of that, so now I can come back, and honestly, more than anything, I just want to help teach. And the best way for me to teach is to be in there in the ring with you and show you how to listen.”
“When it is time to walk away, I want people to say, ‘Oh, my God, I think he was better this time.’ That’s the challenge. This story has never been written before. No one has ever taken nine years off. No one has ever come back from a triple-fusion. It’s a blank canvas, and the story I want to try and tell, I just want it to be compelling. I want it to be fun for everybody."
