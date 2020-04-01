Triple H Discusses How WWE Has Reacted To The Coronavirus Pandemic

Triple H recently appeared on The Pac McAfee Show in which he discussed how fast WWE has had to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic. Check out the highlights below, courtesy of 411Mania.

Triple H on how WWE has reacted to the coronavirus pandemic:

“I think it’s been just like everybody else. We’ve been kind of just seeing what’s gonna happen, and this stuff is all changing so rapidly that it was almost tough to make a decision. I can’t speak for the XFL because I really don’t — it’s a separate thing from us, but for us, it’s hard for me to even think about it. On the 11th, we were doing an NXT show out of the Performance Center that we had a scheduling conflict with Full Fail and we’re doing it out of the Performance Center and had set it up to do it, and it was with a crowd and everything. And on the night before, or the afternoon before, I was heading in there, I called Vince McMahon and said, ‘Man, with all this stuff going on, should I just leave all this up, the seats, everything, just on the off-chance that something cancels, we can get everybody into Florida. We can some quick calls, fill this place with people.'”

On the fast-changing nature of the pandemic:

"At that point, it wasn’t even a thought that they wouldn’t allow fans in there. But within 24 hours, everybody was heading to Florida. It was so quick and rapid, that everybody was just making decision as it happened and went forward. And one of the things that is beautiful for us, you can take a live event aspect of it and traveling, But if we have TV cameras, a facility, in this case, you’re not having fans there, you can still do this. You can still put on a show, unlike a team where you’re traveling mass amounts of people to multiple locations and having them play a lot of people on another team. And they’re people are traveling. You know, all those things become riskier and riskier and riskier. We can do what we’re doing right now, which is go into one location. Luckily for us, we have the Performance Center and what it was designed to do. We can have our medical staff working with the government officials and CDC and everything else to follow the proper guidelines and make sure we do this in the best, safest way possible, the screening, checking people out, keeping them apart from each other, having talent only come in in waves and do what they do and leave and limiting the amount of people that are there, even from a production staff standpoint, much like what you’re doing right now."

Triple H on WWE continuing: