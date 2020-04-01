WWE Taking A Broadcasting Break After WrestleMania 36?

WWE has yet to confirm their intentions.

Rumors around the PC last week were that if the state of FL issued a Stay Home order, which happened today, WWE would reconsider taking a break post Mania. The RAW after is shot. I’ve been told if they are pausing for a while, some footage shot won’t be aired. TBD at this point.

WrestleVotes has tweeted that WWE is considering taking a break from broadcasting new content after the post-WrestleMania 36 episode of Raw should a stay-at-home order be issued, which has been made official now.

AEW Dynamite: Championship Match To Take Place In Two Weeks

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that a championship match will take place on Dynamite in two weeks. More specifically,[...] Apr 01 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that a championship match will take place on Dynamite in two weeks. More specifically,[...]

WWE NXT: New Tag Team Receives Official Name

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the brand new tag team that officially debuted on last week’s broadcast received their official name. [...] Apr 01 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the brand new tag team that officially debuted on last week’s broadcast received their official name. [...]

TNA Wrestling One Night Only on AXS TV Results, Videos of Matches & Segments (03/31/2020)

The following are the results of last night's special TNA reunion show from IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV: 1. Shawn Hernandez defeated Chase Stevens [...] Apr 01 - The following are the results of last night's special TNA reunion show from IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV: 1. Shawn Hernandez defeated Chase Stevens [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results, Videos of Matches & Segments (03/31/2020)

The following are the results of the March 31st, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: 1. Tag Team Champion Josh Alexander w/ Tag Team Champion Etha[...] Apr 01 - The following are the results of the March 31st, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: 1. Tag Team Champion Josh Alexander w/ Tag Team Champion Etha[...]

AEW Dynamite: Final Two TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Matches Revealed

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the final two semifinal matches in the TNT Championship Tournament were officially revealed. Those matc[...] Apr 01 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the final two semifinal matches in the TNT Championship Tournament were officially revealed. Those matc[...]

VICE Releases Dark Side Of The Ring "WWE Brawl For All" Trailer

Vice TV has released the trailer for the "Dark Side of the Ring" episode on WWE's infamous Brawl For All tournament. This is the third episode of the [...] Apr 01 - Vice TV has released the trailer for the "Dark Side of the Ring" episode on WWE's infamous Brawl For All tournament. This is the third episode of the [...]

LISTEN: 83 Weeks #103: Sting's 1997 in WCW

The following is the description of this week's episode of 83 Weeks: "On this episode of 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson, Eric[...] Apr 01 - The following is the description of this week's episode of 83 Weeks: "On this episode of 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson, Eric[...]

Ryback On WWE Getting Upset Over Brodie Lee's Vince McMahon Parody Skit

AEW's Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, recently parodied Vince McMahon in a skit where he did a couple of things that are known [...] Apr 01 - AEW's Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, recently parodied Vince McMahon in a skit where he did a couple of things that are known [...]

Arn Anderson On Vince McMahon's Reaction To Sneezing

Arn Anderson recently held a Q&A session on his podcast, “Arn.”, and answered a question about Vince McMahon's reaction to sneezing. [...] Apr 01 - Arn Anderson recently held a Q&A session on his podcast, “Arn.”, and answered a question about Vince McMahon's reaction to sneezing. [...]

AJ Styles Responds To Undertaker Taking A Shot At His TNA Run

AJ Styles has responded to The Undertaker's shot at his run in TNA wrestling. On Monday's WWE Raw, Undertaker said Style's was content being a big fi[...] Apr 01 - AJ Styles has responded to The Undertaker's shot at his run in TNA wrestling. On Monday's WWE Raw, Undertaker said Style's was content being a big fi[...]

ODB Unveils Her New Food Truck Following Fire Destroying Her Old One

In a good news story, Former Impact Wrestling stat ODB recently unveiled her new food truck following her last one which burned down in a fire. A cro[...] Apr 01 - In a good news story, Former Impact Wrestling stat ODB recently unveiled her new food truck following her last one which burned down in a fire. A cro[...]

WWE Backstage Viewership Bounces Back For Return Episode

Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 drew 134,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The episode feated Charlotte Flair as a guest under a [...] Apr 01 - Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 drew 134,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The episode feated Charlotte Flair as a guest under a [...]

The Undertaker Apologizes To Chris Jericho

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, The Undertaker brought back some elements of his "American Badass" gimmick when he cut a promo on AJ Styles. Toward the [...] Apr 01 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, The Undertaker brought back some elements of his "American Badass" gimmick when he cut a promo on AJ Styles. Toward the [...]

Steve Austin Reveals Opponent He Didn’t Like At All

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin revealed on the most recent edition of his podcast that he didn’t like fellow Hall of Famer Shawn Michael at all [...] Apr 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin revealed on the most recent edition of his podcast that he didn’t like fellow Hall of Famer Shawn Michael at all [...]

Edge Comments On His Future With WWE After WrestleMania 36

During a recent interview with ESPN.com, Edge discussed his future with WWE after the WrestleMania 36: "Physically, I wouldn’t be able to kee[...] Apr 01 - During a recent interview with ESPN.com, Edge discussed his future with WWE after the WrestleMania 36: "Physically, I wouldn’t be able to kee[...]

Randy Orton Celebrates Milestone Birthday, Vince McMahon Comments

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is today celebrating a milestone Birthday, the former WWE Champion turns 40 having been born on April 1, 1980. WWE Chairman[...] Apr 01 - WWE Superstar Randy Orton is today celebrating a milestone Birthday, the former WWE Champion turns 40 having been born on April 1, 1980. WWE Chairman[...]

What Happened With Montez Ford On Monday's WWE Raw

As seen on this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW, Montez Ford took a nasty bump to the mat after missing a dive. Fans have been left wondering[...] Apr 01 - As seen on this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW, Montez Ford took a nasty bump to the mat after missing a dive. Fans have been left wondering[...]

Triple H Discusses How WWE Has Reacted To The Coronavirus Pandemic

Triple H recently appeared on The Pac McAfee Show in which he discussed how fast WWE has had to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic. Check out the h[...] Apr 01 - Triple H recently appeared on The Pac McAfee Show in which he discussed how fast WWE has had to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic. Check out the h[...]

Jim Ross Comments On Tony Khan Wanting Him to Stay Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

AEW broadcast Jim Ross was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc. Daily in which he discussed his absence from AEW last week. Jim Ross on missing TV:[...] Apr 01 - AEW broadcast Jim Ross was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc. Daily in which he discussed his absence from AEW last week. Jim Ross on missing TV:[...]

WWE Taking A Broadcasting Break After WrestleMania 36?

WrestleVotes has tweeted that WWE is considering taking a break from broadcasting new content after the post-WrestleMania 36 episode of Raw should a s[...] Apr 01 - WrestleVotes has tweeted that WWE is considering taking a break from broadcasting new content after the post-WrestleMania 36 episode of Raw should a s[...]

AEW Registers Two New Trademarks

AEW has registered for the application of two new trademarks and one has got people talking. All Elite Wrestling registered trademarks on March 26, 2[...] Apr 01 - AEW has registered for the application of two new trademarks and one has got people talking. All Elite Wrestling registered trademarks on March 26, 2[...]

Michelle McCool's Nephew Passes Away Aged 18

Former WWE superstar Michelle McCool has revealed on social media that her nephew has sadly passed away. She posted a heartfelt tribute but did not re[...] Apr 01 - Former WWE superstar Michelle McCool has revealed on social media that her nephew has sadly passed away. She posted a heartfelt tribute but did not re[...]

WWE Superstars Worried About Future Of Their Jobs

WWE Superstars are reportedly worried about their futures with the company amind the coronavirus pandemic. According to WrestlingNews.co, there are so[...] Apr 01 - WWE Superstars are reportedly worried about their futures with the company amind the coronavirus pandemic. According to WrestlingNews.co, there are so[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Pay-Per-View Runtime Revealed

Ahead of this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view, the run-time for the two-night event has been revealed. On both Saturday and Sunday, ther[...] Apr 01 - Ahead of this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view, the run-time for the two-night event has been revealed. On both Saturday and Sunday, ther[...]