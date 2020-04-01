Michelle McCool's Nephew Passes Away Aged 18

Former WWE superstar Michelle McCool has revealed on social media that her nephew has sadly passed away. She posted a heartfelt tribute but did not reveal details of his death.

She posted:

"I’ve sat on this trying to find the words. I’ve realized the words will probably never come. Getting a call Sunday night that my sweet nephew, Rhett MCCool, had been in a tragic accident, has rocked my world. It doesn’t make sense! If you knew him, you loved him. Always hunting, fishing, wearing cowboy boots……& ALWAYS smiling! 💔

This one hurts. It hurts a lot. It hurts not being able to be with the rest of my family right now. It hurts knowing he was 18 with an entire life ahead! It hurts knowing the pain his parents, brother & rest of his family & friends are feeling! Emotions have been ALL over…but the love, the love I have for him, the love that has been outpouring for him, the love of eternally resting (& most likely already hunting or fishing) with his Heavenly Father is what I choose to hold onto! Matt, Ashley, sweet Clay & the rest of the McCool clan….we love you & cant wait to see you soon!"