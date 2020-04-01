WWE Superstars Worried About Future Of Their Jobs

"I think guys know they can’t depend on AEW as their safety net because they are going through their issues with canceled shows. This will be tough for a lot of guys and for a lot of people in [the wrestling business] overall."

The report also notes that AEW are having similar issues so landing there is not a guarantee for any talent right now.

WWE Superstars are reportedly worried about their futures with the company amind the coronavirus pandemic. According to WrestlingNews.co , there are some in WWE who feel the company will make budget cuts due to loss in revenue over the next few months.

