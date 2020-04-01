Triple H Glad He Isn't Competing At WWE WrestleMania 36

Especially this year, with the way things turned out, and what we have to accomplish, I was very thankful I wasn’t scheduled to be in the ring this year, because it would have been almost virtually impossible to do everything else that’s happening."

Every year as time goes by, it gets more and more hectic for me. Getting in the ring just becomes an added burden.

"Right now, I’m a full-time office guy. It’s funny, ironically I wasn’t scheduled to be in this year’s WrestleMania anyway.

In a recent interview on ESPN SportsCenter, Triple H discussed not having a match at this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 PPV and why he is thankful for that.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Registers Two New Trademarks

AEW has registered for the application of two new trademarks and one has got people talking. All Elite Wrestling registered trademarks on March 26, 2020, for "Best Summer Ever" and "Death Triangle." [...] Apr 01 - AEW has registered for the application of two new trademarks and one has got people talking. All Elite Wrestling registered trademarks on March 26, 2020, for "Best Summer Ever" and "Death Triangle." [...]

Michelle McCool's Nephew Passes Away Aged 18

Former WWE superstar Michelle McCool has revealed on social media that her nephew has sadly passed away. She posted a heartfelt tribute but did not reveal details of his death. She posted: "I&rsqu[...] Apr 01 - Former WWE superstar Michelle McCool has revealed on social media that her nephew has sadly passed away. She posted a heartfelt tribute but did not reveal details of his death. She posted: "I&rsqu[...]

WWE Superstars Worried About Future Of Their Jobs

WWE Superstars are reportedly worried about their futures with the company amind the coronavirus pandemic. According to WrestlingNews.co, there are some in WWE who feel the company will make budget cu[...] Apr 01 - WWE Superstars are reportedly worried about their futures with the company amind the coronavirus pandemic. According to WrestlingNews.co, there are some in WWE who feel the company will make budget cu[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Pay-Per-View Runtime Revealed

Ahead of this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view, the run-time for the two-night event has been revealed. On both Saturday and Sunday, there will be a 1-hour Kickoff Show with the main PPV [...] Apr 01 - Ahead of this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view, the run-time for the two-night event has been revealed. On both Saturday and Sunday, there will be a 1-hour Kickoff Show with the main PPV [...]

Triple H Glad He Isn't Competing At WWE WrestleMania 36

In a recent interview on ESPN SportsCenter, Triple H discussed not having a match at this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 PPV and why he is thankful for that. "Right now, I’m a full-time offi[...] Apr 01 - In a recent interview on ESPN SportsCenter, Triple H discussed not having a match at this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 PPV and why he is thankful for that. "Right now, I’m a full-time offi[...]

BREAKING: WWE WrestleMania 36 Extended To Two-WEEK Event To Combat Coronavirus

In an unprecedented move, the WWE has chosen to extend their annual WrestleMania event into a two-week show, to help the fight against the COVID-19 Coronavirus. WrestleMania, which has traditionally [...] Apr 01 - In an unprecedented move, the WWE has chosen to extend their annual WrestleMania event into a two-week show, to help the fight against the COVID-19 Coronavirus. WrestleMania, which has traditionally [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Signs Kylie Rae to Long-Term Contract

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that they have signed independent star Kylie Rae to a long-term contract: BREAKING: @IamKylieRae has signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling! #IMPACTonAXSTV[...] Apr 01 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that they have signed independent star Kylie Rae to a long-term contract: BREAKING: @IamKylieRae has signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling! #IMPACTonAXSTV[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Suffers Torn Bicep

Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter that he has suffered an injury. Hogan had recently been preparing for the 2020 Hall Of Fame ceremony in which the nWo was set to be inducted but due to the Coronavirus [...] Mar 31 - Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter that he has suffered an injury. Hogan had recently been preparing for the 2020 Hall Of Fame ceremony in which the nWo was set to be inducted but due to the Coronavirus [...]

AEW Reveals The First Two Matches In TNT Championship Tournament

AEW revealed it would announce the competitors in the bracket starting today, March 31. Rivalries renew as Cody Rhodes will be facing Shawn Spears while Sammy Guevara will be [...] Mar 31 - AEW revealed it would announce the competitors in the bracket starting today, March 31. Rivalries renew as Cody Rhodes will be facing Shawn Spears while Sammy Guevara will be [...]

Dark Side Of The Ring Producer Evan Husney Says That He's Proud Of The New Jack Episode

Dark Side of The Ring producer Evan Husney is ready to give fans a different perspective when it comes to all the remaining episodes of season two. Husney spoke with WrestleZone, and he shared s[...] Mar 31 - Dark Side of The Ring producer Evan Husney is ready to give fans a different perspective when it comes to all the remaining episodes of season two. Husney spoke with WrestleZone, and he shared s[...]

AEW Announces Kenny Omega Vs Trent

AEW has announced Trent vs. Kenny Omega in singles action for this week's Dynamite episode on TNT. AEW also announced that Jim Ross, Taz and Excalibur will stream a live post-show recap of&[...] Mar 31 - AEW has announced Trent vs. Kenny Omega in singles action for this week's Dynamite episode on TNT. AEW also announced that Jim Ross, Taz and Excalibur will stream a live post-show recap of&[...]

WWE Reportedly Cancelling April Events Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Now it looks like all WWE events for the month of April have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This means that the WWE Performance Center tapings will likely continue. WWE taped re[...] Mar 31 - Now it looks like all WWE events for the month of April have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This means that the WWE Performance Center tapings will likely continue. WWE taped re[...]

Oklahoma Firefighters Pension & Retirement System Vs WWE Lawsuit Dismissed

The Oklahoma Firefighters Pension & Retirement System vs. WWE lawsuit has been dismissed. The lawsuit, filed in the Court of Chancery in Delaware, was voluntarily dismissed on March 10,[...] Mar 31 - The Oklahoma Firefighters Pension & Retirement System vs. WWE lawsuit has been dismissed. The lawsuit, filed in the Court of Chancery in Delaware, was voluntarily dismissed on March 10,[...]

Montez Ford's Flip Dive Was Improvised

This Monday's episode of RAW saw WWE NXT Superstar Austin Theory make his main roster debut. Theory teamed with Angel Garza and Seth Rollins for a six-man loss to&nb[...] Mar 31 - This Monday's episode of RAW saw WWE NXT Superstar Austin Theory make his main roster debut. Theory teamed with Angel Garza and Seth Rollins for a six-man loss to&nb[...]

This Week's RAW Garners Lowest Viewership Of The Year

Monday Night RAW drew an average of 1.924 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4% from last week's 2.006 million viewers for the second Performance Center epi[...] Mar 31 - Monday Night RAW drew an average of 1.924 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4% from last week's 2.006 million viewers for the second Performance Center epi[...]

Rhino On His Favorite TNA Memories

Rhino did an interview with Wrestling Inc, and that had aired as part of their episode today. This happened on their podcast called The Wrestling Inc Daily. Rhino will be facing oVe's Madman Fu[...] Mar 31 - Rhino did an interview with Wrestling Inc, and that had aired as part of their episode today. This happened on their podcast called The Wrestling Inc Daily. Rhino will be facing oVe's Madman Fu[...]

AEW Are Now Doing TV Tapings From An Undisclosed Location

AEW are no longer taping AEW Dark and Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a new report from F4Wonline.com. AEW has moved their tapings to an undisclosed [...] Mar 31 - AEW are no longer taping AEW Dark and Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a new report from F4Wonline.com. AEW has moved their tapings to an undisclosed [...]

LISTEN: Jim Cornette's Drive Thru - Episode 133

The following is the description of Episode 133 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru: "This week on the Drive Thru, Jim answers YOUR questions about Roman Reigns, Brodie Lee, Fritz Von Erich, CM Punk,[...] Mar 31 - The following is the description of Episode 133 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru: "This week on the Drive Thru, Jim answers YOUR questions about Roman Reigns, Brodie Lee, Fritz Von Erich, CM Punk,[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's TNA One Night Only Special Following IMPACT Wrestling

The following is the official preview for tonight's TNA: One Night Only special that will immediately follow IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, courtesy of ImpactWrestling.com: Before [...] Mar 31 - The following is the official preview for tonight's TNA: One Night Only special that will immediately follow IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, courtesy of ImpactWrestling.com: Before [...]

Official Preview for Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling (03/31/2020)

The following is the official card line-up for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, courtesy of ImpactWresting.com: IMPACT! emanates from the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia this Tuesday [...] Mar 31 - The following is the official card line-up for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, courtesy of ImpactWresting.com: IMPACT! emanates from the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia this Tuesday [...]

WWE to Air 2K20 Video Game Simulations Called "Dream Match Mania" on Thursday

The following comes from WWE.com: Have you ever wanted to see Roman Reigns take on The Rock? Sasha Banks throw down with Trish Stratus? Then you won’t want to miss WWE Dream Match Mania this [...] Mar 31 - The following comes from WWE.com: Have you ever wanted to see Roman Reigns take on The Rock? Sasha Banks throw down with Trish Stratus? Then you won’t want to miss WWE Dream Match Mania this [...]

WWE and FOX Sports Team Up for Massive Slate of Programming

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and FOX Sports have teamed up to offer a new slate of action-packed programming to viewers with 22 hours of timeless WWE content to air on Tuesday nights this [...] Mar 31 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and FOX Sports have teamed up to offer a new slate of action-packed programming to viewers with 22 hours of timeless WWE content to air on Tuesday nights this [...]

Montez Ford Hints At Horrific Injury During Latest Edition Of Monday Night RAW

WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford has hinted at a possibly horrific injury he suffered during the WrestleMania go-home edition of Monday Night RAW. On this week's show, Ford and Angelo Dawk[...] Mar 31 - WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford has hinted at a possibly horrific injury he suffered during the WrestleMania go-home edition of Monday Night RAW. On this week's show, Ford and Angelo Dawk[...]