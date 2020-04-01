BREAKING: WWE WrestleMania 36 Extended To Two-WEEK Event To Combat Coronavirus

In an unprecedented move, the WWE has chosen to extend their annual WrestleMania event into a two-week show, to help the fight against the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

WrestleMania, which has traditionally been a one-night Pay Per View, had already been extended to a two-day event, as CDC guidelines have restricted the number of people who should be in one place at one time.

In a statement, WWE’s newly-appointed Crisis-Management executive Doug Toyloofe revealed plans for the pre-taped WrestleMania matches to be aired during the next 14 days. He said:

“The safety of our Superstars and employees is our highest priority, and no event is worth jeopardising their well-being. In order for the Superstars of RAW, SmackDown, NXT and our various other ventures to continue performing at their best, WrestleMania will now be extended, with one match from the show being hosted on Monday Night RAW, SmackDown on FOX, as well as the WWE Network and our YouTube channel. "We promised that WrestleMania 36 would be too big for one night and we delivered!"

It’s currently unclear what shows will take place when, but what we do know is that the two-week event will still take place this weekend, on Saturday, April 4.

The WWE Crisis-Management Executive also thanked the WWE crew who have worked hard during the Pandemic, adding:

“The WWE would also like to send our appreciation to the incredible staff, both in and out of the ring, who have kept the company going in these trying times. WrestleMania has always been, and will always be, the biggest Sports Entertainment event of the year, and whilst this year’s event will not have a crowd, it will have the same excitement and energy fans have grown accustomed to for the past 36 years.

The entire statement, and more details on what matches will take place when, can be found here.