IMPACT Wrestling Signs Kylie Rae to Long-Term Contract

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Apr 01 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that they have signed independent star Kylie Rae to a long-term contract: BREAKING: @IamKylieRae has signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling! #IMPACTonAXSTV[...]
Mar 31
WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Suffers Torn Bicep Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter that he has suffered an injury. Hogan had recently been preparing for the 2020 Hall Of Fame ceremony in which the nWo was set to be inducted but due to the Coronavirus [...]
Mar 31 - Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter that he has suffered an injury. Hogan had recently been preparing for the 2020 Hall Of Fame ceremony in which the nWo was set to be inducted but due to the Coronavirus [...]
Mar 31 - Dark Side of The Ring producer Evan Husney is ready to give fans a different perspective when it comes to all the remaining episodes of season two. Husney spoke with WrestleZone, and he shared s[...]
Mar 31
AEW Announces Kenny Omega Vs Trent AEW has announced Trent vs. Kenny Omega in singles action for this week's Dynamite episode on TNT. AEW also announced that Jim Ross, Taz and Excalibur will stream a live post-show recap of&[...]
Mar 31 - AEW has announced Trent vs. Kenny Omega in singles action for this week's Dynamite episode on TNT. AEW also announced that Jim Ross, Taz and Excalibur will stream a live post-show recap of&[...]
Mar 31 - Now it looks like all WWE events for the month of April have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This means that the WWE Performance Center tapings will likely continue. WWE taped re[...]
Mar 31 - The Oklahoma Firefighters Pension & Retirement System vs. WWE lawsuit has been dismissed. The lawsuit, filed in the Court of Chancery in Delaware, was voluntarily dismissed on March 10,[...]
Mar 31
Montez Ford's Flip Dive Was Improvised This Monday's episode of RAW saw WWE NXT Superstar Austin Theory make his main roster debut. Theory teamed with Angel Garza and Seth Rollins for a six-man loss to&nb[...]
Mar 31 - This Monday's episode of RAW saw WWE NXT Superstar Austin Theory make his main roster debut. Theory teamed with Angel Garza and Seth Rollins for a six-man loss to&nb[...]
Mar 31 - Monday Night RAW drew an average of 1.924 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4% from last week's 2.006 million viewers for the second Performance Center epi[...]
Mar 31
Rhino On His Favorite TNA Memories Rhino did an interview with Wrestling Inc, and that had aired as part of their episode today. This happened on their podcast called The Wrestling Inc Daily. Rhino will be facing oVe's Madman Fu[...]
Mar 31 - Rhino did an interview with Wrestling Inc, and that had aired as part of their episode today. This happened on their podcast called The Wrestling Inc Daily. Rhino will be facing oVe's Madman Fu[...]
Mar 31 - AEW are no longer taping AEW Dark and Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a new report from F4Wonline.com. AEW has moved their tapings to an undisclosed [...]
Mar 31
LISTEN: Jim Cornette's Drive Thru - Episode 133 The following is the description of Episode 133 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru: "This week on the Drive Thru, Jim answers YOUR questions about Roman Reigns, Brodie Lee, Fritz Von Erich, CM Punk,[...]
Mar 31 - The following is the description of Episode 133 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru: "This week on the Drive Thru, Jim answers YOUR questions about Roman Reigns, Brodie Lee, Fritz Von Erich, CM Punk,[...]
Mar 31 - The following is the official card line-up for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, courtesy of ImpactWresting.com: IMPACT! emanates from the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia this Tuesday [...]
Mar 31 - The following comes from WWE.com: Have you ever wanted to see Roman Reigns take on The Rock? Sasha Banks throw down with Trish Stratus? Then you won’t want to miss WWE Dream Match Mania this [...]
Mar 31 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and FOX Sports have teamed up to offer a new slate of action-packed programming to viewers with 22 hours of timeless WWE content to air on Tuesday nights this [...]
Mar 31 - WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford has hinted at a possibly horrific injury he suffered during the WrestleMania go-home edition of Monday Night RAW. On this week's show, Ford and Angelo Dawk[...]
Mar 31
Uodated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card WWE WrestleMania 36 is this weekend, and due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, this year's show will be much different than others, hosted without a live crowd over a two-day period. As of last nigh[...]
Mar 31 - WWE WrestleMania 36 is this weekend, and due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, this year's show will be much different than others, hosted without a live crowd over a two-day period. As of last nigh[...]
Mar 31 - Former WWE Superstar Gregory 'Hurricane' Helms has spoken about a futile effort to change the name of the WWE's Cruiserweight Championship. After AEW revealed plans to introduce a new TNT Champ[...]
Mar 30
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (03/30/2020) The following are the results of the March 30, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The Undertaker addressed A.J. Styles 2. Becky Lynch cut a promo on Shayna Baszler, but was attacked and[...]
Mar 30 - The following are the results of the March 30, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The Undertaker addressed A.J. Styles 2. Becky Lynch cut a promo on Shayna Baszler, but was attacked and[...]
Mar 30 - The following is the description of the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard: "Bruce and Conrad sit down and discuss WrestleMania XI. Bruce shares stories and insight of [...]
Mar 30 - The following is the description of Episode 324 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim gets the WWE Network and reviews their FCW documentary! Plus a review of AEW's[...]