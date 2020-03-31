WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Suffers Torn Bicep

Both of my biceps have been torn at the insertions for 25yrs,today I tore my right bicep where it goes in at my front deltoid,well I guess Rusev and I are long lost brothers! BROTHER. HH damn it burns!!! pic.twitter.com/JREZd784Ih

The 2020 Hall Of Fame is rumored to take place during SummerSlam weekend.

Hogan had recently been preparing for the 2020 Hall Of Fame ceremony in which the nWo was set to be inducted but due to the Coronavirus pandemic plans for the ceremony were called off.

Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter that he has suffered an injury.

Monday's WWE Raw scored 1.923 million viewers which was down from last week's episode which drew 2.006 million viewers. The Coronavirus pandemic is clearly having a big impact on viewing figures with[...] Mar 31 - Monday's WWE Raw scored 1.923 million viewers which was down from last week's episode which drew 2.006 million viewers. The Coronavirus pandemic is clearly having a big impact on viewing figures with[...]

AEW Reveals The First Two Matches In TNT Championship Tournament

AEW revealed it would announce the competitors in the bracket starting today, March 31. Rivalries renew as Cody Rhodes will be facing Shawn Spears while Sammy Guevara will be [...] Mar 31 - AEW revealed it would announce the competitors in the bracket starting today, March 31. Rivalries renew as Cody Rhodes will be facing Shawn Spears while Sammy Guevara will be [...]

Dark Side Of The Ring Producer Evan Husney Says That He's Proud Of The New Jack Episode

Dark Side of The Ring producer Evan Husney is ready to give fans a different perspective when it comes to all the remaining episodes of season two. Husney spoke with WrestleZone, and he shared s[...] Mar 31 - Dark Side of The Ring producer Evan Husney is ready to give fans a different perspective when it comes to all the remaining episodes of season two. Husney spoke with WrestleZone, and he shared s[...]

AEW Announces Kenny Omega Vs Trent

AEW has announced Trent vs. Kenny Omega in singles action for this week's Dynamite episode on TNT. AEW also announced that Jim Ross, Taz and Excalibur will stream a live post-show recap of&[...] Mar 31 - AEW has announced Trent vs. Kenny Omega in singles action for this week's Dynamite episode on TNT. AEW also announced that Jim Ross, Taz and Excalibur will stream a live post-show recap of&[...]

WWE Reportedly Cancelling April Events Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Now it looks like all WWE events for the month of April have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This means that the WWE Performance Center tapings will likely continue. WWE taped re[...] Mar 31 - Now it looks like all WWE events for the month of April have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This means that the WWE Performance Center tapings will likely continue. WWE taped re[...]

Oklahoma Firefighters Pension & Retirement System Vs WWE Lawsuit Dismissed

The Oklahoma Firefighters Pension & Retirement System vs. WWE lawsuit has been dismissed. The lawsuit, filed in the Court of Chancery in Delaware, was voluntarily dismissed on March 10,[...] Mar 31 - The Oklahoma Firefighters Pension & Retirement System vs. WWE lawsuit has been dismissed. The lawsuit, filed in the Court of Chancery in Delaware, was voluntarily dismissed on March 10,[...]

Montez Ford's Flip Dive Was Improvised

This Monday's episode of RAW saw WWE NXT Superstar Austin Theory make his main roster debut. Theory teamed with Angel Garza and Seth Rollins for a six-man loss to&nb[...] Mar 31 - This Monday's episode of RAW saw WWE NXT Superstar Austin Theory make his main roster debut. Theory teamed with Angel Garza and Seth Rollins for a six-man loss to&nb[...]

This Week's RAW Garners Lowest Viewership Of The Year

Monday Night RAW drew an average of 1.924 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4% from last week's 2.006 million viewers for the second Performance Center epi[...] Mar 31 - Monday Night RAW drew an average of 1.924 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4% from last week's 2.006 million viewers for the second Performance Center epi[...]

Rhino On His Favorite TNA Memories

Rhino did an interview with Wrestling Inc, and that had aired as part of their episode today. This happened on their podcast called The Wrestling Inc Daily. Rhino will be facing oVe's Madman Fu[...] Mar 31 - Rhino did an interview with Wrestling Inc, and that had aired as part of their episode today. This happened on their podcast called The Wrestling Inc Daily. Rhino will be facing oVe's Madman Fu[...]

AEW Are Now Doing TV Tapings From An Undisclosed Location

AEW are no longer taping AEW Dark and Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a new report from F4Wonline.com. AEW has moved their tapings to an undisclosed [...] Mar 31 - AEW are no longer taping AEW Dark and Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a new report from F4Wonline.com. AEW has moved their tapings to an undisclosed [...]

LISTEN: Jim Cornette's Drive Thru - Episode 133

The following is the description of Episode 133 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru: "This week on the Drive Thru, Jim answers YOUR questions about Roman Reigns, Brodie Lee, Fritz Von Erich, CM Punk,[...] Mar 31 - The following is the description of Episode 133 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru: "This week on the Drive Thru, Jim answers YOUR questions about Roman Reigns, Brodie Lee, Fritz Von Erich, CM Punk,[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's TNA One Night Only Special Following IMPACT Wrestling

The following is the official preview for tonight's TNA: One Night Only special that will immediately follow IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, courtesy of ImpactWrestling.com: Before [...] Mar 31 - The following is the official preview for tonight's TNA: One Night Only special that will immediately follow IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, courtesy of ImpactWrestling.com: Before [...]

Official Preview for Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling (03/31/2020)

The following is the official card line-up for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, courtesy of ImpactWresting.com: IMPACT! emanates from the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia this Tuesday [...] Mar 31 - The following is the official card line-up for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, courtesy of ImpactWresting.com: IMPACT! emanates from the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia this Tuesday [...]

WWE to Air 2K20 Video Game Simulations Called "Dream Match Mania" on Thursday

The following comes from WWE.com: Have you ever wanted to see Roman Reigns take on The Rock? Sasha Banks throw down with Trish Stratus? Then you won’t want to miss WWE Dream Match Mania this [...] Mar 31 - The following comes from WWE.com: Have you ever wanted to see Roman Reigns take on The Rock? Sasha Banks throw down with Trish Stratus? Then you won’t want to miss WWE Dream Match Mania this [...]

WWE and FOX Sports Team Up for Massive Slate of Programming

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and FOX Sports have teamed up to offer a new slate of action-packed programming to viewers with 22 hours of timeless WWE content to air on Tuesday nights this [...] Mar 31 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and FOX Sports have teamed up to offer a new slate of action-packed programming to viewers with 22 hours of timeless WWE content to air on Tuesday nights this [...]

Montez Ford Hints At Horrific Injury During Latest Edition Of Monday Night RAW

WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford has hinted at a possibly horrific injury he suffered during the WrestleMania go-home edition of Monday Night RAW. On this week's show, Ford and Angelo Dawk[...] Mar 31 - WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford has hinted at a possibly horrific injury he suffered during the WrestleMania go-home edition of Monday Night RAW. On this week's show, Ford and Angelo Dawk[...]

Uodated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE WrestleMania 36 is this weekend, and due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, this year's show will be much different than others, hosted without a live crowd over a two-day period. As of last nigh[...] Mar 31 - WWE WrestleMania 36 is this weekend, and due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, this year's show will be much different than others, hosted without a live crowd over a two-day period. As of last nigh[...]

Hurricane Helms On Asking Vince McMahon To Change WWE Championship Name

Former WWE Superstar Gregory 'Hurricane' Helms has spoken about a futile effort to change the name of the WWE's Cruiserweight Championship. After AEW revealed plans to introduce a new TNT Champ[...] Mar 31 - Former WWE Superstar Gregory 'Hurricane' Helms has spoken about a futile effort to change the name of the WWE's Cruiserweight Championship. After AEW revealed plans to introduce a new TNT Champ[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (03/30/2020)

The following are the results of the March 30, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The Undertaker addressed A.J. Styles 2. Becky Lynch cut a promo on Shayna Baszler, but was attacked and[...] Mar 30 - The following are the results of the March 30, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The Undertaker addressed A.J. Styles 2. Becky Lynch cut a promo on Shayna Baszler, but was attacked and[...]

LISTEN: Bruce Prichard & Conrad Thompson Discuss WrestleMania XI on STW

The following is the description of the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard: "Bruce and Conrad sit down and discuss WrestleMania XI. Bruce shares stories and insight of [...] Mar 30 - The following is the description of the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard: "Bruce and Conrad sit down and discuss WrestleMania XI. Bruce shares stories and insight of [...]

LISTEN: Jim Cornette Experience - Episode 324: Jim Gets the WWE Network

The following is the description of Episode 324 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim gets the WWE Network and reviews their FCW documentary! Plus a review of AEW's[...] Mar 30 - The following is the description of Episode 324 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim gets the WWE Network and reviews their FCW documentary! Plus a review of AEW's[...]

LISTEN: Jim Cornette Gives His Thoughts on Vince McMahon Allegedly Not Wanting C.M. Punk to Return to WWE

The following audio comes from Episode 133 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru: [...] Mar 30 - The following audio comes from Episode 133 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru: [...]

WATCH: The Undertaker Addresses A.J. Styles on Monday Night Raw

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the legendary Undertaker cut an epic promo on A.J. Styles ahead of their upcoming Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36: [...] Mar 30 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the legendary Undertaker cut an epic promo on A.J. Styles ahead of their upcoming Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36: [...]