Dark Side Of The Ring Producer Evan Husney Says That He's Proud Of The New Jack Episode

Dark Side of The Ring producer Evan Husney is ready to give fans a different perspective when it comes to all the remaining episodes of season two.

Husney spoke with WrestleZone, and he shared some insight as to what he’s excited about regarding the next set of episodes of the series set to release, starting with tonight’s feature on New Jack.

“I’m definitely proud of the New Jack episode. I think that one explores some areas that we’ve never explored in the show and I also feel like the Herb Abrams UWF story is going to be an entertaining one for a lot of people because for wrestling fans, it’s probably a part of wrestling history that they’re not as familiar with. It’s a deeper cut story about a wrestling fan with a big dream to start his own wrestling promotion and those who are in the know, it failed spectacularly and Herb also met his end in one of the more outrageous passings of anyone I’ve ever heard of ever.”

He's also excited for the episode on Owen Hart.