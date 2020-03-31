WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Announces Kenny Omega Vs Trent
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 31, 2020
AEW has announced Trent vs. Kenny Omega in singles action for this week's Dynamite episode on TNT.
AEW also announced that Jim Ross, Taz and Excalibur will stream a live post-show recap of Dynamite on the AEW YouTube channel at 10pm ET tomorrow night.
It was previously announced that Lance Archer will make his official AEW in-ring debut on Wednesday's show.
