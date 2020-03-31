Montez Ford's Flip Dive Was Improvised

This Monday's episode of RAW saw WWE NXT Superstar Austin Theory make his main roster debut. Theory teamed with Angel Garza and Seth Rollins for a six-man loss to Kevin Owens and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

Montez Ford flew out of the ring and took a hard landing. Some fans blamed the newcomer Austin Theory for not catching Ford or being in the right spot. Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that Ford's flip dive wasn't planned.

The botched move was reportedly the result of a miscommunication among those involved. Alvarez reported that when Ford hit the ropes, Rollins was supposed to trip him. Rollins was a bit late getting into place, but not too late. It was speculated that Ford may have realized Rollins wasn't in place, and didn't think Rollins could get to him in time, so he improvised and did the flip dive anyway.

Ford still ran, and Rollins did get his foot, but he then performed the un-planned flip dive over the top rope to the floor. Austin Theory reportedly did not know the dive was coming, and took the bump anyway. Alvarez stated that the spot was supposed to see Rollins trip Ford, but Ford did the dive that he wasn't supposed to do anyway, and that apparently was the end of it.

This spot happened at the end of the match, and the participants still managed to finish the bout.