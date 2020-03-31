Rhino On His Favorite TNA Memories

Rhino did an interview with Wrestling Inc, and that had aired as part of their episode today. This happened on their podcast called The Wrestling Inc Daily.

Rhino will be facing oVe's Madman Fulton on tonight's "TNA Special" as noted earlier.

He stated that he enjoyed working with Abyss while both were a part of the promotion, and that he sees some of Abyss in Madman Fulton.

"Some of the stuff I I did before with Abyss I've enjoyed. I see a lot of Abyss in Madman Fulton," he said. "He is always moving forward. He has that forward momentum. Even if you think you've stopped him. The guy just keeps coming back. It's a reason why the fans like him. They like to hate him. They like the fact that he is a guy of action and forward momentum."

Rhino won the NWA championship from Jeff Jarrett at Bound for Glory 2005. This is a night that saw him compete in three grueling matches.

"That night was just chaos. The 'Monsters Ball.' I beat Jeff Hardy with a piledriver off the second rope. When I piledrived him off the second rope, I'd like to call it the Rhino Driver, his shoulder went into my quad. I had a deep bruise. My leg was hurting. You really couldn't tell, but I was limping a little bit. I pushed through the rest of the night. To win the NWA title was incredible. I ended up getting 15 stitches from that guitar shot. It moved very fast, which was good looking back at it. That was a turning point in my career. I had turned babyface and been babyface ever since. It's one of those things that's really cool because wrestling is a generational thing. You can take your kids and say, 'I've watched him since he started.' Now you're watching me perform essentially with your kid. That's a cool feeling knowing they have that bond, and I'm their bond."

He also was very fond of The Main Event Mafia, and even loved the viral Scott Steiner Math promo.