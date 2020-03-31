AEW Are Now Doing TV Tapings From An Undisclosed Location
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 31, 2020
AEW are no longer taping AEW Dark and Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a new report from F4Wonline.com.
AEW has moved their tapings to an undisclosed location due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It's believed that the tapings schedule will also change with matches being filmed from Tuesday through Wednesday, beginning with Wednesday's Dark and Dynamite tapings, and continuing for future shows.
AEW officials are trying to keep the new location a secret because they don't want fans showing up and waiting around in the parking lot looking for autographs from the performers. It's believed that the new location for AEW tapings is somewhere in the Southeast, but it was noted that they are doing a significant amount of tapings today.
