LISTEN: Jim Cornette's Drive Thru - Episode 133

"This week on the Drive Thru, Jim answers YOUR questions about Roman Reigns, Brodie Lee, Fritz Von Erich, CM Punk, Teddy Hart, Matt Hardy, supernatural wrestlers & more!"

Rhino On His Favorite TNA Memories

Rhino did an interview with Wrestling Inc, and that had aired as part of their episode today. This happened on their podcast called The Wrestling Inc Daily. Rhino will be facing oVe's Madman Fu[...] Mar 31 - Rhino did an interview with Wrestling Inc, and that had aired as part of their episode today. This happened on their podcast called The Wrestling Inc Daily. Rhino will be facing oVe's Madman Fu[...]

AEW Are Now Doing TV Tapings From An Undisclosed Location

AEW are no longer taping AEW Dark and Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a new report from F4Wonline.com. AEW has moved their tapings to an undisclosed [...] Mar 31 - AEW are no longer taping AEW Dark and Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a new report from F4Wonline.com. AEW has moved their tapings to an undisclosed [...]

The following is the description of Episode 133 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru: "This week on the Drive Thru, Jim answers YOUR questions about Roman Reigns, Brodie Lee, Fritz Von Erich, CM Punk,[...] Mar 31 - The following is the description of Episode 133 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru: "This week on the Drive Thru, Jim answers YOUR questions about Roman Reigns, Brodie Lee, Fritz Von Erich, CM Punk,[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's TNA One Night Only Special Following IMPACT Wrestling

The following is the official preview for tonight's TNA: One Night Only special that will immediately follow IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, courtesy of ImpactWrestling.com: Before [...] Mar 31 - The following is the official preview for tonight's TNA: One Night Only special that will immediately follow IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, courtesy of ImpactWrestling.com: Before [...]

Official Preview for Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling (03/31/2020)

The following is the official card line-up for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, courtesy of ImpactWresting.com: IMPACT! emanates from the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia this Tuesday [...] Mar 31 - The following is the official card line-up for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, courtesy of ImpactWresting.com: IMPACT! emanates from the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia this Tuesday [...]

WWE to Air 2K20 Video Game Simulations Called "Dream Match Mania" on Thursday

The following comes from WWE.com: Have you ever wanted to see Roman Reigns take on The Rock? Sasha Banks throw down with Trish Stratus? Then you won’t want to miss WWE Dream Match Mania this [...] Mar 31 - The following comes from WWE.com: Have you ever wanted to see Roman Reigns take on The Rock? Sasha Banks throw down with Trish Stratus? Then you won’t want to miss WWE Dream Match Mania this [...]

WWE and FOX Sports Team Up for Massive Slate of Programming

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and FOX Sports have teamed up to offer a new slate of action-packed programming to viewers with 22 hours of timeless WWE content to air on Tuesday nights this [...] Mar 31 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and FOX Sports have teamed up to offer a new slate of action-packed programming to viewers with 22 hours of timeless WWE content to air on Tuesday nights this [...]

Montez Ford Hints At Horrific Injury During Latest Edition Of Monday Night RAW

WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford has hinted at a possibly horrific injury he suffered during the WrestleMania go-home edition of Monday Night RAW. On this week's show, Ford and Angelo Dawk[...] Mar 31 - WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford has hinted at a possibly horrific injury he suffered during the WrestleMania go-home edition of Monday Night RAW. On this week's show, Ford and Angelo Dawk[...]

Uodated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE WrestleMania 36 is this weekend, and due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, this year's show will be much different than others, hosted without a live crowd over a two-day period. As of last nigh[...] Mar 31 - WWE WrestleMania 36 is this weekend, and due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, this year's show will be much different than others, hosted without a live crowd over a two-day period. As of last nigh[...]

Hurricane Helms On Asking Vince McMahon To Change WWE Championship Name

Former WWE Superstar Gregory 'Hurricane' Helms has spoken about a futile effort to change the name of the WWE's Cruiserweight Championship. After AEW revealed plans to introduce a new TNT Champ[...] Mar 31 - Former WWE Superstar Gregory 'Hurricane' Helms has spoken about a futile effort to change the name of the WWE's Cruiserweight Championship. After AEW revealed plans to introduce a new TNT Champ[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (03/30/2020)

The following are the results of the March 30, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The Undertaker addressed A.J. Styles 2. Becky Lynch cut a promo on Shayna Baszler, but was attacked and[...] Mar 30 - The following are the results of the March 30, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The Undertaker addressed A.J. Styles 2. Becky Lynch cut a promo on Shayna Baszler, but was attacked and[...]

LISTEN: Bruce Prichard & Conrad Thompson Discuss WrestleMania XI on STW

The following is the description of the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard: "Bruce and Conrad sit down and discuss WrestleMania XI. Bruce shares stories and insight of [...] Mar 30 - The following is the description of the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard: "Bruce and Conrad sit down and discuss WrestleMania XI. Bruce shares stories and insight of [...]

LISTEN: Jim Cornette Experience - Episode 324: Jim Gets the WWE Network

The following is the description of Episode 324 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim gets the WWE Network and reviews their FCW documentary! Plus a review of AEW's[...] Mar 30 - The following is the description of Episode 324 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim gets the WWE Network and reviews their FCW documentary! Plus a review of AEW's[...]

LISTEN: Jim Cornette Gives His Thoughts on Vince McMahon Allegedly Not Wanting C.M. Punk to Return to WWE

The following audio comes from Episode 133 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru: [...] Mar 30 - The following audio comes from Episode 133 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru: [...]

WATCH: The Undertaker Addresses A.J. Styles on Monday Night Raw

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the legendary Undertaker cut an epic promo on A.J. Styles ahead of their upcoming Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36: [...] Mar 30 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the legendary Undertaker cut an epic promo on A.J. Styles ahead of their upcoming Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36: [...]

WATCH: AEW Announces Tournament to Crown Brand New TNT Champion

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they are creating a new championship called the TNT Championship. The announcement was made in the following video: [...] Mar 30 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that they are creating a new championship called the TNT Championship. The announcement was made in the following video: [...]

CWFH Episode 462: The debut of 4MH

The returning Fidel Bravo & Pinky defeated the debuting 4 Minutes Of Heat Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson and sent a message to the Tag Division & the United Wrestling Network that they will be[...] Mar 30 - The returning Fidel Bravo & Pinky defeated the debuting 4 Minutes Of Heat Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson and sent a message to the Tag Division & the United Wrestling Network that they will be[...]

Triple H On Altering Roman Reigns And Goldberg's Wrestlemania Match

During an interview with ESPN's Sportscenter, Triple H discussed Roman Reigns pulling out of his Wrestlemania match with Goldberg due to concerns over the coronavirus. Here's what he had to say: "[...] Mar 30 - During an interview with ESPN's Sportscenter, Triple H discussed Roman Reigns pulling out of his Wrestlemania match with Goldberg due to concerns over the coronavirus. Here's what he had to say: "[...]

Jim Ross Discusses Hulk Hogan's Title Win At Wrestlemania 9

During a recent episode of his podcast, Jim Ross discussed Wrestlemania 9 and Hulk Hogan winning the championship. Ross discussed the infamous title change and when he found out about the plans for i[...] Mar 30 - During a recent episode of his podcast, Jim Ross discussed Wrestlemania 9 and Hulk Hogan winning the championship. Ross discussed the infamous title change and when he found out about the plans for i[...]

WWE Network To Air Documentary On Edge's Return

Edge made his shocking return to the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Nearly nine years ago, the star was forced to retire due to a neck injury. Edge's return to wrestling will be the focus of a new W[...] Mar 30 - Edge made his shocking return to the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Nearly nine years ago, the star was forced to retire due to a neck injury. Edge's return to wrestling will be the focus of a new W[...]

Bob Costas Opens Up About His 2001 Interview With Vince McMahon

During an appearance on the Alex Feuz Show, sports broadcaster Bob Costas opened up about his famous 2001 interview with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Here's what Costas had to say about the interview:[...] Mar 30 - During an appearance on the Alex Feuz Show, sports broadcaster Bob Costas opened up about his famous 2001 interview with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Here's what Costas had to say about the interview:[...]

Matt Hardy’s ‘Teleportation’ Explained By AEW

As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy’s teleportation caused a lot of discussion among viewers given. If you missed it, Hardy teleported throughout the arena during his confrontation w[...] Mar 30 - As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy’s teleportation caused a lot of discussion among viewers given. If you missed it, Hardy teleported throughout the arena during his confrontation w[...]

WWE Superstar Rusev Shaves His Head Bald (Photo)

The current coronavirus outbreak has closed most barbershops due to restrictions in place and that is forcing many to make drastic decisions about their hair. WWE Superstar Rusev is the latest celebr[...] Mar 30 - The current coronavirus outbreak has closed most barbershops due to restrictions in place and that is forcing many to make drastic decisions about their hair. WWE Superstar Rusev is the latest celebr[...]

Wade Barrett On How Dusty Rhodes Helped His Early WWE Career

During a recent interview with Art Of Wrestling podcast, former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) discussed his time in FCW. He revealed how Dusty Rhodes saved his career in many ways as he lik[...] Mar 29 - During a recent interview with Art Of Wrestling podcast, former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) discussed his time in FCW. He revealed how Dusty Rhodes saved his career in many ways as he lik[...]