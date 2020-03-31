Official Preview for Tonight's TNA One Night Only Special Following IMPACT Wrestling

The following is the official preview for tonight's TNA: One Night Only special that will immediately follow IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, courtesy of ImpactWrestling.com:

Before TNA returns for one-night-only tonight immediately following IMPACT! on AXS TV, witness the emotional open to what is sure to be an unforgettable event.

In the featured contest, Madman Fulton goes one-on-one with TNA veteran and former World Champion, Rhino. Somehow, Suicide and Manik have been able to split off into two separate entities to battle Johnny Swinger and Kid Kash in tag team action. Former Tag Team Champions do battle when Hernandez of LAX takes on Chase Stevens of The Naturals. Plus, Scott Steiner Uncensored – you never know what he might say with a live microphone.

It all kicks off with a new episode of IMPACT! at 8/7c. Then, the action continues with the TNA special at 10/9c exclusively on AXS TV.