WWE and FOX Sports Team Up for Massive Slate of Programming

The following comes from WWE.com:

WWE and FOX Sports have teamed up to offer a new slate of action-packed programming to viewers with 22 hours of timeless WWE content to air on Tuesday nights this spring, beginning with Royal Rumble 2020 tonight at 7 p.m. ET followed by the return of WWE Backstage in a modified remote format at 11 p.m. ET.

The schedule is also highlighted by FOX Sports’ first-ever pay-per-view presentation of WrestleMania on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com. The 36th edition of The Show of Shows is hosted by three-time Super Bowl champion and FOX Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski and will be held as a two-night event for the first time ever this Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, at 7 p.m. ET.

Viewers can live stream two nights of the WrestleMania pay-per-view for $59.99 on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW Apps via mobile and connected devices such as Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku or at FOXSports.com. Both nights of WrestleMania Kickoff Shows will also air on FS1 and FOX Deportes both nights at 6 p.m. ET with a panel of experts breaking down the night’s upcoming matches.

Additional programming coming to FOX Sports on Tuesday nights includes one-hour editions of WrestleMania 31, WrestleMania 33 and WrestleMania 34, as well as other specials from the “WWE 24” and “Ruthless Aggression” series. Upcoming content also includes WWE’s brand-new series titled “Best of WWE” featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns and The Undertaker.

“Six months after our historic partnership brought SmackDown to its new home on FOX, we are thrilled to deliver even more premium programming, including WrestleMania, across the entire FOX Sports portfolio,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “In partnership with FOX Sports, it’s a privilege to be able to entertain our fans each week and put smiles on their faces, particularly during a time when they need it the most.”

“We’re pleased to offer this new slate of WWE programming for viewers during these challenging times,” said Mark Silverman, President, National Networks, FOX Sports. “We hope this lineup of sports-entertainment programming serves as a much-needed relief for fans. We appreciate the hard work and creativity of the teams on both sides of our long-term partnership with WWE.”

A full programming schedule including all events and specials will follow at a later date.