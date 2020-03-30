Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The following audio comes from Episode 133 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru:

LISTEN: Bruce Prichard & Conrad Thompson Discuss WrestleMania XI on STW

The following is the description of the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard: "Bruce and Conrad sit down and discuss Wre[...] Mar 30 - The following is the description of the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard: "Bruce and Conrad sit down and discuss Wre[...]

LISTEN: Jim Cornette Experience - Episode 324: Jim Gets the WWE Network

The following is the description of Episode 324 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim gets the WWE Network and rev[...] Mar 30 - The following is the description of Episode 324 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim gets the WWE Network and rev[...]

LISTEN: Jim Cornette Gives His Thoughts on Vince McMahon Allegedly Not Wanting C.M. Punk to Return to WWE

WATCH: The Undertaker Addresses A.J. Styles on Monday Night Raw

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the legendary Undertaker cut an epic promo on A.J. Styles ahead of their upcomin[...] Mar 30 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the legendary Undertaker cut an epic promo on A.J. Styles ahead of their upcomin[...]

WATCH: AEW Announces Tournament to Crown Brand New TNT Champion

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they are creating a new championship called the TNT Championship. The announcement was made in the following vi[...] Mar 30 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that they are creating a new championship called the TNT Championship. The announcement was made in the following vi[...]

CWFH Episode 462: The debut of 4MH

The returning Fidel Bravo & Pinky defeated the debuting 4 Minutes Of Heat Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson and sent a message to the Tag Division &a[...] Mar 30 - The returning Fidel Bravo & Pinky defeated the debuting 4 Minutes Of Heat Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson and sent a message to the Tag Division &a[...]

Triple H On Altering Roman Reigns And Goldberg's Wrestlemania Match

During an interview with ESPN's Sportscenter, Triple H discussed Roman Reigns pulling out of his Wrestlemania match with Goldberg due to concerns over[...] Mar 30 - During an interview with ESPN's Sportscenter, Triple H discussed Roman Reigns pulling out of his Wrestlemania match with Goldberg due to concerns over[...]

Jim Ross Discusses Hulk Hogan's Title Win At Wrestlemania 9

During a recent episode of his podcast, Jim Ross discussed Wrestlemania 9 and Hulk Hogan winning the championship. Ross discussed the infamous title [...] Mar 30 - During a recent episode of his podcast, Jim Ross discussed Wrestlemania 9 and Hulk Hogan winning the championship. Ross discussed the infamous title [...]

WWE Network To Air Documentary On Edge's Return

Edge made his shocking return to the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Nearly nine years ago, the star was forced to retire due to a neck injury. Edge'[...] Mar 30 - Edge made his shocking return to the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Nearly nine years ago, the star was forced to retire due to a neck injury. Edge'[...]

Bob Costas Opens Up About His 2001 Interview With Vince McMahon

During an appearance on the Alex Feuz Show, sports broadcaster Bob Costas opened up about his famous 2001 interview with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. [...] Mar 30 - During an appearance on the Alex Feuz Show, sports broadcaster Bob Costas opened up about his famous 2001 interview with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. [...]

Matt Hardy’s ‘Teleportation’ Explained By AEW

As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy’s teleportation caused a lot of discussion among viewers given. If you missed it, Hardy teleport[...] Mar 30 - As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy’s teleportation caused a lot of discussion among viewers given. If you missed it, Hardy teleport[...]

WWE Superstar Rusev Shaves His Head Bald (Photo)

The current coronavirus outbreak has closed most barbershops due to restrictions in place and that is forcing many to make drastic decisions about the[...] Mar 30 - The current coronavirus outbreak has closed most barbershops due to restrictions in place and that is forcing many to make drastic decisions about the[...]

Wade Barrett On How Dusty Rhodes Helped His Early WWE Career

During a recent interview with Art Of Wrestling podcast, former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) discussed his time in FCW. He revealed how Du[...] Mar 29 - During a recent interview with Art Of Wrestling podcast, former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) discussed his time in FCW. He revealed how Du[...]

Update On Andrade's Recent Injury On Raw

As previously reported, WWE Raw Superstar Andrade is injured and was forced to miss WrestleMania 36 due to this. In an update from Wrestling Observer[...] Mar 29 - As previously reported, WWE Raw Superstar Andrade is injured and was forced to miss WrestleMania 36 due to this. In an update from Wrestling Observer[...]

Watch The Documentary On The Life Of Japanese Legend The Great Sasuke In-Full

Michinoku Pro Wrestling (MPW) legend The Great Sasuke was the feature of documentary in 2016 from filmmaker Mikiko Sasaki. The full documentary is now[...] Mar 29 - Michinoku Pro Wrestling (MPW) legend The Great Sasuke was the feature of documentary in 2016 from filmmaker Mikiko Sasaki. The full documentary is now[...]

Mark Henry On Who Should Face Goldberg At WrestleMania 36

On the most recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry discussed Roman Reigns being pulled from his WrestleMania 36 match against Bill Goldberg. [...] Mar 29 - On the most recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry discussed Roman Reigns being pulled from his WrestleMania 36 match against Bill Goldberg. [...]

Seth Rollins Wasn't Happy About His Feud With The Fiend In 2019

In a recent interview with Cheap Heat podcast, Seth Rollins was asked about his recent feud with The Fiend last year and his subsequent heel turn and [...] Mar 29 - In a recent interview with Cheap Heat podcast, Seth Rollins was asked about his recent feud with The Fiend last year and his subsequent heel turn and [...]

Jim Ross Believes Vince McMahon Has Picked The Wrong Time To Fight AEW

During a recent edition of his Grilling’ JR podcast, Jim Ross talked discussed WWF WrestleMania 4 going up against WCW Clash Of Champions in Mar[...] Mar 29 - During a recent edition of his Grilling’ JR podcast, Jim Ross talked discussed WWF WrestleMania 4 going up against WCW Clash Of Champions in Mar[...]

Jake Roberts Reveals Who Helped Bring Him Into AEW

In an interview with Sportskeeda,WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed how important AEW President Tony Khan was to bringing him into AEW. Check ou[...] Mar 29 - In an interview with Sportskeeda,WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed how important AEW President Tony Khan was to bringing him into AEW. Check ou[...]

WWE Planning To Turn Top Superstar Babyface After WrestleMania 36

Bayley is set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and Tamina Snuka in a Fatal 5 Way eliminatio[...] Mar 29 - Bayley is set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and Tamina Snuka in a Fatal 5 Way eliminatio[...]

Lana Reveals Why She Stopped Posting Photos Of Her Family Online

In a recent interview with The Matthew Aaron Show, WWE Superstar Lana revealed that back in 2014 she had so much heat from fans that she was unable to[...] Mar 29 - In a recent interview with The Matthew Aaron Show, WWE Superstar Lana revealed that back in 2014 she had so much heat from fans that she was unable to[...]

WWE Has A New Idea For Weekly Television Without A Live Audience

As has been the case for a few weeks now WWE has been forced to produce weekly television without a live audience due to the coronavirus situation. N[...] Mar 29 - As has been the case for a few weeks now WWE has been forced to produce weekly television without a live audience due to the coronavirus situation. N[...]

SPOILERS: Updated WrestleMania 36 Match Card

the WrestleMania 36 tapings went on Wednesday and Thursday, and with changes being done fans should know what the final WrestleMania 36 ca[...] Mar 28 - the WrestleMania 36 tapings went on Wednesday and Thursday, and with changes being done fans should know what the final WrestleMania 36 ca[...]

Smackdown Has Lowest Viewership Of 2020 In Overnight Ratings

Showbuzz Daily posted the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown. The show averaged 2.374 million viewers off 2.393 milli[...] Mar 28 - Showbuzz Daily posted the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown. The show averaged 2.374 million viewers off 2.393 milli[...]