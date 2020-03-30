WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WATCH: AEW Announces Tournament to Crown Brand New TNT Champion

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Mar 30, 2020

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they are creating a new championship called the TNT Championship. The announcement was made in the following video:

Source: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube.com

#aew #all elite wrestling #video #aew dynamite #tnt championship #road to dynamite
