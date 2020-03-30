CWFH Episode 462: The debut of 4MH

The returning Fidel Bravo & Pinky defeated the debuting 4 Minutes Of Heat Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson and sent a message to the Tag Division & the United Wrestling Network that they will become Tag Team Champions!

Jon Roberts interviewed Hollywood Heritage Champion Eric Watts & United Television Champion Dan Joseph about who will be challenged by Ray Rosas.

United World Tag Team Champions Static Andy Brown & Adrian Quest interrupted the segment and after an argument Andy Brown gave Dan Joseph a slap! Static ran away and a fired-up Dan Joseph & Watts chased them till the Main Event Match

The returning Danny Limelight defeated Steven Tresario in the second match of the night and sent a message to his attacker in the Post-Match Interview by David Marquez.

In the Champion's Showcase Main Event Hollywood Heritage Champion Watts & United Television Champion Dan Joseph defeated the United World Tag Team Champions Static Andy Brown & Adrian Quest. Static had the last laugh as they took out their opponents right after the match. CWFAZ Arizona States Champion & PP3 Cup 2020 Winner Ray Rosas came out with referee Robert Odi and had the perfect opportunity to cash in his Percy Privlige but... He didn't! But we all know now who his target will be: Watts & Hollywood Heritage Title!

How do you rate the CWFH debut of 4 Minutes Of Heat Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson?

CWFH owner David Marquez is sick of Zicky Dice's actions! But what happened exactly?

Stay tuned and watch CWFH on Fite Tv, Youtube & KDOC/LATV to find out!