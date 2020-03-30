Matt Hardy’s ‘Teleportation’ Explained By AEW
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 30, 2020
As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy’s teleportation caused a lot of discussion among viewers given. If you missed it, Hardy teleported throughout the arena during his confrontation with Chris Jericho. AEW has taken to Twitter to explain what was behind the teleportation.
It was also recently reported that the segment was retaped with AEW going with the second version as Jericho was unhappy with the first.
