WWE Superstar Rusev Shaves His Head Bald (Photo)

WWE Superstar Rusev is the latest celebrity to shave his head which was revealed on WWE’s Instagram Live feed last night.

The current coronavirus outbreak has closed most barbershops due to restrictions in place and that is forcing many to make drastic decisions about their hair.

Triple H On Altering Roman Reigns And Goldberg's Wrestlemania Match

During an interview with ESPN's Sportscenter, Triple H discussed Roman Reigns pulling out of his Wrestlemania match with Goldberg due to concerns over the coronavirus. Here's what he had to say: "[...] Mar 30 - During an interview with ESPN's Sportscenter, Triple H discussed Roman Reigns pulling out of his Wrestlemania match with Goldberg due to concerns over the coronavirus. Here's what he had to say: "[...]

Jim Ross Discusses Hulk Hogan's Title Win At Wrestlemania 9

During a recent episode of his podcast, Jim Ross discussed Wrestlemania 9 and Hulk Hogan winning the championship. Ross discussed the infamous title change and when he found out about the plans for i[...] Mar 30 - During a recent episode of his podcast, Jim Ross discussed Wrestlemania 9 and Hulk Hogan winning the championship. Ross discussed the infamous title change and when he found out about the plans for i[...]

WWE Network To Air Documentary On Edge's Return

Edge made his shocking return to the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Nearly nine years ago, the star was forced to retire due to a neck injury. Edge's return to wrestling will be the focus of a new W[...] Mar 30 - Edge made his shocking return to the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Nearly nine years ago, the star was forced to retire due to a neck injury. Edge's return to wrestling will be the focus of a new W[...]

Bob Costas Opens Up About His 2001 Interview With Vince McMahon

During an appearance on the Alex Feuz Show, sports broadcaster Bob Costas opened up about his famous 2001 interview with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Here's what Costas had to say about the interview:[...] Mar 30 - During an appearance on the Alex Feuz Show, sports broadcaster Bob Costas opened up about his famous 2001 interview with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Here's what Costas had to say about the interview:[...]

Matt Hardy’s ‘Teleportation’ Explained By AEW

As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy’s teleportation caused a lot of discussion among viewers given. If you missed it, Hardy teleported throughout the arena during his confrontation w[...] Mar 30 - As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy’s teleportation caused a lot of discussion among viewers given. If you missed it, Hardy teleported throughout the arena during his confrontation w[...]

Wade Barrett On How Dusty Rhodes Helped His Early WWE Career

During a recent interview with Art Of Wrestling podcast, former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) discussed his time in FCW. He revealed how Dusty Rhodes saved his career in many ways as he lik[...] Mar 29 - During a recent interview with Art Of Wrestling podcast, former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) discussed his time in FCW. He revealed how Dusty Rhodes saved his career in many ways as he lik[...]

Update On Andrade's Recent Injury On Raw

As previously reported, WWE Raw Superstar Andrade is injured and was forced to miss WrestleMania 36 due to this. In an update from Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed more about Andrade&r[...] Mar 29 - As previously reported, WWE Raw Superstar Andrade is injured and was forced to miss WrestleMania 36 due to this. In an update from Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed more about Andrade&r[...]

Watch The Documentary On The Life Of Japanese Legend The Great Sasuke In-Full

Michinoku Pro Wrestling (MPW) legend The Great Sasuke was the feature of documentary in 2016 from filmmaker Mikiko Sasaki. The full documentary is now available on YouTube in full and follows the Japa[...] Mar 29 - Michinoku Pro Wrestling (MPW) legend The Great Sasuke was the feature of documentary in 2016 from filmmaker Mikiko Sasaki. The full documentary is now available on YouTube in full and follows the Japa[...]

Mark Henry On Who Should Face Goldberg At WrestleMania 36

On the most recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry discussed Roman Reigns being pulled from his WrestleMania 36 match against Bill Goldberg. Henry discussed wanting to see Matt Riddle go up a[...] Mar 29 - On the most recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry discussed Roman Reigns being pulled from his WrestleMania 36 match against Bill Goldberg. Henry discussed wanting to see Matt Riddle go up a[...]

Seth Rollins Wasn't Happy About His Feud With The Fiend In 2019

In a recent interview with Cheap Heat podcast, Seth Rollins was asked about his recent feud with The Fiend last year and his subsequent heel turn and if he was excited by that turn. Here is what he s[...] Mar 29 - In a recent interview with Cheap Heat podcast, Seth Rollins was asked about his recent feud with The Fiend last year and his subsequent heel turn and if he was excited by that turn. Here is what he s[...]

Jim Ross Believes Vince McMahon Has Picked The Wrong Time To Fight AEW

During a recent edition of his Grilling’ JR podcast, Jim Ross talked discussed WWF WrestleMania 4 going up against WCW Clash Of Champions in March of 1988. He talked about how Vince McMahon is a[...] Mar 29 - During a recent edition of his Grilling’ JR podcast, Jim Ross talked discussed WWF WrestleMania 4 going up against WCW Clash Of Champions in March of 1988. He talked about how Vince McMahon is a[...]

Jake Roberts Reveals Who Helped Bring Him Into AEW

In an interview with Sportskeeda,WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed how important AEW President Tony Khan was to bringing him into AEW. Check out the highlights: Jake Roberts on how Tony Khan w[...] Mar 29 - In an interview with Sportskeeda,WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed how important AEW President Tony Khan was to bringing him into AEW. Check out the highlights: Jake Roberts on how Tony Khan w[...]

WWE Planning To Turn Top Superstar Babyface After WrestleMania 36

Bayley is set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and Tamina Snuka in a Fatal 5 Way elimination match at WrestleMania 36 next weekend. In an up[...] Mar 29 - Bayley is set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and Tamina Snuka in a Fatal 5 Way elimination match at WrestleMania 36 next weekend. In an up[...]

Lana Reveals Why She Stopped Posting Photos Of Her Family Online

In a recent interview with The Matthew Aaron Show, WWE Superstar Lana revealed that back in 2014 she had so much heat from fans that she was unable to post photos of her family to her social media bec[...] Mar 29 - In a recent interview with The Matthew Aaron Show, WWE Superstar Lana revealed that back in 2014 she had so much heat from fans that she was unable to post photos of her family to her social media bec[...]

WWE Has A New Idea For Weekly Television Without A Live Audience

As has been the case for a few weeks now WWE has been forced to produce weekly television without a live audience due to the coronavirus situation. Nobody knows when the situation will be resolved so[...] Mar 29 - As has been the case for a few weeks now WWE has been forced to produce weekly television without a live audience due to the coronavirus situation. Nobody knows when the situation will be resolved so[...]

SPOILERS: Updated WrestleMania 36 Match Card

the WrestleMania 36 tapings went on Wednesday and Thursday, and with changes being done fans should know what the final WrestleMania 36 card may look like unless there were other changes m[...] Mar 28 - the WrestleMania 36 tapings went on Wednesday and Thursday, and with changes being done fans should know what the final WrestleMania 36 card may look like unless there were other changes m[...]

Smackdown Has Lowest Viewership Of 2020 In Overnight Ratings

Showbuzz Daily posted the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown. The show averaged 2.374 million viewers off 2.393 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.355 million viewers fo[...] Mar 28 - Showbuzz Daily posted the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown. The show averaged 2.374 million viewers off 2.393 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.355 million viewers fo[...]

Edge Tells Story About Surprising Umaga With Body Paint At A Live Event

Edge shared a story on Instagram about surprising Umaga with body paint at a live event that was similar to Umaga’s various tattoos. The two teamed up at a show to take on The Hurricane an[...] Mar 28 - Edge shared a story on Instagram about surprising Umaga with body paint at a live event that was similar to Umaga’s various tattoos. The two teamed up at a show to take on The Hurricane an[...]

Lance Archer Will Debut On AEW Dynamite This Coming Wednesday

Lance Archer is slated to make his AEW in-ring debut on next week’s episode of Dynamite. This was teased on this past Wednesday’s AEW episode, but was confirmed on Saturday by Cody R[...] Mar 28 - Lance Archer is slated to make his AEW in-ring debut on next week’s episode of Dynamite. This was teased on this past Wednesday’s AEW episode, but was confirmed on Saturday by Cody R[...]

Roman Reigns Partners With Media Planet USA On Their Blood Health Campaign

Roman Reigns announced he is partnering with Media Planet USA on its recent Blood Health campaign, which raises awareness for people to be proactive with their blood health. "Proud to partner with [...] Mar 28 - Roman Reigns announced he is partnering with Media Planet USA on its recent Blood Health campaign, which raises awareness for people to be proactive with their blood health. "Proud to partner with [...]

Bret Hart Said That Shawn Michaels Was "Scared For His Life" Following Montreal Screwjob

After rewatching The Montreal Screwjob incident on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Bret Hart had some choice words on how he felt about Vince McMahon that [...] Mar 28 - After rewatching The Montreal Screwjob incident on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Bret Hart had some choice words on how he felt about Vince McMahon that [...]

WWE To Release 'Uncensored' Broken Skull Sessions On The WWE Network

The WWE is set to release all editions of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, but now uncensored. The show, which sees the former WWE Champion sit down with wrestling legends, wi[...] Mar 28 - The WWE is set to release all editions of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, but now uncensored. The show, which sees the former WWE Champion sit down with wrestling legends, wi[...]

WWE Considered Special Role For Mandy Rose At WrestleMania 36

The WWE were reportedly considering having SmackDown Superstar in a special role at WrestleMania, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Rose has been recently part of the ongoing stor[...] Mar 28 - The WWE were reportedly considering having SmackDown Superstar in a special role at WrestleMania, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Rose has been recently part of the ongoing stor[...]