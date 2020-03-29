Update On Andrade's Recent Injury On Raw

As previously reported, WWE Raw Superstar Andrade is injured and was forced to miss WrestleMania 36 due to this.

In an update from Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed more about Andrade’s injury. He said that Andrade suffered the injury during the tag team match on Raw and he suffered a not very serious rib injury.

The injury was however enough for the company to take action and replace for the tag team match at WrestleMania 36.

NXT star Austin Theory took his place in the match.