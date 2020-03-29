WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Watch The Documentary On The Life Of Japanese Legend The Great Sasuke In-Full
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 29, 2020
Michinoku Pro Wrestling (MPW) legend The Great Sasuke was the feature of documentary in 2016 from filmmaker Mikiko Sasaki. The full documentary is now available on YouTube in full and follows the Japanese lucha star’s run in pro-wrestling and politics.
Below is the synopsis:
"The Great Sasuke chronicles a-year-in-the-life of an aging Japanese professional wrestler and politician who once enjoyed a great fame. Reflecting on his 20 turbulent years as a wrestler, Sasuke decides to climb back into both arenas -- wrestling and politics -- for a final battle royale."
