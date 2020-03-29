Seth Rollins Wasn't Happy About His Feud With The Fiend In 2019

In a recent interview with Cheap Heat podcast, Seth Rollins was asked about his recent feud with The Fiend last year and his subsequent heel turn and if he was excited by that turn.

Here is what he said:

"The short answer is no. It wasn’t something that I was excited about out of the gate. I feel like I got a raw end of the deal, a raw shake, when it came to what I was doing at the time and the position I was put in with The Fiend character and the Hell in a Cell and the Crown Jewel matches after I had just come off what I thought was an incredible match and long story with Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam."

