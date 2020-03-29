Jake Roberts Reveals Who Helped Bring Him Into AEW

In an interview with Sportskeeda,WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed how important AEW President Tony Khan was to bringing him into AEW.

Check out the highlights:

Jake Roberts on how Tony Khan wanted him for AEW:

"My name kept getting brought up by people, but it was actually [Tony] Khan that said ‘I want him in here.’ That’s quite a compliment there. That’s not the way I expected to be brought in, I expected it to be through Dallas or through Dustin [Rhodes], but it wasn’t, it was Khan who wanted me in there. I did the little card-dealing gimmick I did for them [at Double Or Nothing], that was just a nice thing to do, where I dealt the cards out for that thing they were doing. But then to get invited to do this angle (with Lance Archer and Cody Rhodes) was much bigger. It’s going to be huge. We haven’t really started it yet. It’s yet to blossom into what it’s going to be. We’re going to do some more stuff this week. They’ve gone back to the old-school way of doing things, which I love. That’s building something instead of doing it the WWE way where they build it the first part of the show and then end it by the end of the show. (laughs) This, people will remember, because they’re taking the time to build it properly."

Roberts helping young talent: