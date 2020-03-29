WWE Planning To Turn Top Superstar Babyface After WrestleMania 36

Bayley is set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and Tamina Snuka in a Fatal 5 Way elimination match at WrestleMania 36 next weekend.

In an update from the Wrestling Observer, WWE has originally planned to do a singles title match between Bayley and Sasha at WrestleMania 36, but they didn’t have enough time to build toward it as Saha was out with an injury.

Following the upcoming Fatal 5 Way match at WrestleMania 36 the plan is to begin a singles feud between Bayley and Sasha, with Banks likely turning babyface.

Here is what Dave Meltzer said: