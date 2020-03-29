WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Planning To Turn Top Superstar Babyface After WrestleMania 36
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 29, 2020
Bayley is set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and Tamina Snuka in a Fatal 5 Way elimination match at WrestleMania 36 next weekend.
In an update from the Wrestling Observer, WWE has originally planned to do a singles title match between Bayley and Sasha at WrestleMania 36, but they didn’t have enough time to build toward it as Saha was out with an injury.
Following the upcoming Fatal 5 Way match at WrestleMania 36 the plan is to begin a singles feud between Bayley and Sasha, with Banks likely turning babyface.
Here is what Dave Meltzer said:
"The gimmick is that Bayley is all mad about a five-way. But Sasha, who is supposed to be Bayley’s best friend, was mad until her name was announced in the match.
The company wanted to do Bayley and Sasha at WrestleMania and to their credit, given that there was no time to build it up…literally, this came up a week or two ago.
They kind of got it pushed with ‘we’ll do the five-way which will be the start [of the feud] and then we’ll do the singles match when it’s not so rushed."