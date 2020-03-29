Lana Reveals Why She Stopped Posting Photos Of Her Family Online

In a recent interview with The Matthew Aaron Show, WWE Superstar Lana revealed that back in 2014 she had so much heat from fans that she was unable to post photos of her family to her social media because she received death threats, you may also remember she recently received death threats for her relationship with Bobby Lashley.

She said:

"It was back in like 2014 when we were doing the super Rocky IV, you know, very patriotic towards Russia, to me there’s nothing wrong with being patriotic to your country. Well all of the United States of America decided to come onto my Instagram, and if I would post a picture of my nephew that was like literally three weeks old, they would be like, ‘He’s the ugliest baby in the world! We hope he dies! USA! USA!'”

“It’s like, oh my God, you are so sick. People are sick, like what is wrong with you? Really people can be such bullies and it’s insane to me. So I stopped posting anything of my family because… normal people are not as tough as a WWE superstar."