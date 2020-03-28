WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
SPOILERS: Updated WrestleMania 36 Match Card
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 28, 2020
the WrestleMania 36 tapings went on Wednesday and Thursday, and with changes being done fans should know what the final WrestleMania 36 card may look like unless there were other changes made that weren't reported on from the tapings.
Below is the card based on what was reported from Wednesday and Thursday's tapings. WWE will use Monday's go-home RAW and next Friday's go-home SmackDown to explain some of the changes.
Host: Rob Gronkowski
WWE Title Match Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Universal Title Match Braun Strowman vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c) (Changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg)
WWE NXT Women's Title Match Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
RAW Women's Title Match Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits (c) (Changed from Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade vs. The Street Profits)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (c)
Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles One of The Usos vs. John Morrison (c) (Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz)
WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)
Last Man Standing Match Edge vs. Randy Orton
Boneyard Match The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Firefly Fun House Match John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Elias vs. King Baron Corbin
Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
WrestleMania 36 airs on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 via pay-per-view and the WWE Network. The start time for both nights is 7pm ET.