SPOILERS: Updated WrestleMania 36 Match Card

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

the WrestleMania 36 tapings went on Wednesday and Thursday, and with changes being done fans should know what the final WrestleMania 36 card may look like unless there were other changes made that weren't reported on from the tapings.

Below is the card based on what was reported from Wednesday and Thursday's tapings. WWE will use Monday's go-home RAW and next Friday's go-home SmackDown to explain some of the changes.

Host: Rob Gronkowski

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

(Changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits (c)

(Changed from Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade vs. The Street Profits)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (c)

Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

One of The Usos vs. John Morrison (c)

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

WrestleMania 36 airs on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 via pay-per-view and the WWE Network. The start time for both nights is 7pm ET.