Shark Tank which is on CBS and Hawaii Five-O on CBS tied No. 1 for the ratings in primetime network TV with a 0.9. Hawaii Five-O topped the viewership for the night with 8.219 million viewers.

Smackdown averaged a 0.7 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic. The show dropped from an average 2.563 million viewers in the overnights for last week’s episode. It also had a slight drop in the key demo ratings from last week’s 0.75 average.

Showbuzz Daily posted the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown. The show averaged 2.374 million viewers off 2.393 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.355 million viewers for Hour 2.

SPOILERS: Updated WrestleMania 36 Match Card

the WrestleMania 36 tapings went on Wednesday and Thursday, and with changes being done fans should know what the final WrestleMania 36 card may look like unless there were other changes m[...] Mar 28 - the WrestleMania 36 tapings went on Wednesday and Thursday, and with changes being done fans should know what the final WrestleMania 36 card may look like unless there were other changes m[...]

Smackdown Has Lowest Viewership Of 2020 In Overnight Ratings

Showbuzz Daily posted the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown. The show averaged 2.374 million viewers off 2.393 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.355 million viewers fo[...] Mar 28 - Showbuzz Daily posted the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown. The show averaged 2.374 million viewers off 2.393 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.355 million viewers fo[...]

Edge Tells Story About Surprising Umaga With Body Paint At A Live Event

Edge shared a story on Instagram about surprising Umaga with body paint at a live event that was similar to Umaga’s various tattoos. The two teamed up at a show to take on The Hurricane an[...] Mar 28 - Edge shared a story on Instagram about surprising Umaga with body paint at a live event that was similar to Umaga’s various tattoos. The two teamed up at a show to take on The Hurricane an[...]

Lance Archer Will Debut On AEW Dynamite This Coming Wednesday

Lance Archer is slated to make his AEW in-ring debut on next week’s episode of Dynamite. This was teased on this past Wednesday’s AEW episode, but was confirmed on Saturday by Cody R[...] Mar 28 - Lance Archer is slated to make his AEW in-ring debut on next week’s episode of Dynamite. This was teased on this past Wednesday’s AEW episode, but was confirmed on Saturday by Cody R[...]

Roman Reigns Partners With Media Planet USA On Their Blood Health Campaign

Roman Reigns announced he is partnering with Media Planet USA on its recent Blood Health campaign, which raises awareness for people to be proactive with their blood health. "Proud to partner with [...] Mar 28 - Roman Reigns announced he is partnering with Media Planet USA on its recent Blood Health campaign, which raises awareness for people to be proactive with their blood health. "Proud to partner with [...]

Bret Hart Said That Shawn Michaels Was "Scared For His Life" Following Montreal Screwjob

After rewatching The Montreal Screwjob incident on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Bret Hart had some choice words on how he felt about Vince McMahon that [...] Mar 28 - After rewatching The Montreal Screwjob incident on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Bret Hart had some choice words on how he felt about Vince McMahon that [...]

WWE To Release 'Uncensored' Broken Skull Sessions On The WWE Network

The WWE is set to release all editions of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, but now uncensored. The show, which sees the former WWE Champion sit down with wrestling legends, wi[...] Mar 28 - The WWE is set to release all editions of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, but now uncensored. The show, which sees the former WWE Champion sit down with wrestling legends, wi[...]

WWE Considered Special Role For Mandy Rose At WrestleMania 36

The WWE were reportedly considering having SmackDown Superstar in a special role at WrestleMania, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Rose has been recently part of the ongoing stor[...] Mar 28 - The WWE were reportedly considering having SmackDown Superstar in a special role at WrestleMania, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Rose has been recently part of the ongoing stor[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (03/27/2020)

The following are the results of the March 27th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka made a statement ahead of WrestleMania by attacking Naomi and Lacey Evans. Bayle[...] Mar 27 - The following are the results of the March 27th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka made a statement ahead of WrestleMania by attacking Naomi and Lacey Evans. Bayle[...]

John Cena to Respond to Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House Match Challenge Next Week

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt challenged John Cena to a "Firefly Fun House Match" at WrestleMania 36. It's been announced that Cena will respond to Wyatt's chal[...] Mar 27 - On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt challenged John Cena to a "Firefly Fun House Match" at WrestleMania 36. It's been announced that Cena will respond to Wyatt's chal[...]

WWE SmackDown: Intercontinental Championship Match Announced for WrestleMania

During tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, it was officially announced that Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will be defending his title against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania [...] Mar 27 - During tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, it was officially announced that Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will be defending his title against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania [...]

Update on the Status of AEW's Double or Nothing PPV in May

All Elite Wrestling is scheduled to host the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada's MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23rd. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestli[...] Mar 27 - All Elite Wrestling is scheduled to host the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada's MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23rd. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestli[...]

Update on Teddy Hart/Maria Manic Situation, How Much Jail Time Could Hart be Facing?

As was previously reported, Teddy Hart was arrested after allegedly getting into a real-life physical altercation with fellow independent wrestler Maria Manic. In an update on that situation, Paul Da[...] Mar 27 - As was previously reported, Teddy Hart was arrested after allegedly getting into a real-life physical altercation with fellow independent wrestler Maria Manic. In an update on that situation, Paul Da[...]

Andrade’s Replacement For WWE WrestleMania 36 Revealed (Spoiler)

As reported earlier this week, Andrade was injured on Monday's Raw and thus pulled from his scheduled tag team match at WrestleMania 36. Andrade and Angel Garza were set to challenge The Street Profi[...] Mar 27 - As reported earlier this week, Andrade was injured on Monday's Raw and thus pulled from his scheduled tag team match at WrestleMania 36. Andrade and Angel Garza were set to challenge The Street Profi[...]

Rey Horus Signs New Contract with Ring of Honor Wrestling

The following comes from ROHWrestling.com: It didn’t take long for Rey Horus to make an impact in Ring of Honor, and the company is pleased to announce that the exciting Mexican star will mak[...] Mar 27 - The following comes from ROHWrestling.com: It didn’t take long for Rey Horus to make an impact in Ring of Honor, and the company is pleased to announce that the exciting Mexican star will mak[...]

The Miz Pulled From WWE WrestleMania 36

The Miz reportedly did not wrestle during the WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday. according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Here is what Johnson said: "Multiple source have confirmed [...] Mar 27 - The Miz reportedly did not wrestle during the WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday. according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Here is what Johnson said: "Multiple source have confirmed [...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

The following is the official preview for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Bray Wyatt opens the door to The Firefly Fun House Alexa Bliss and Asuka look to settle the score th[...] Mar 27 - The following is the official preview for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Bray Wyatt opens the door to The Firefly Fun House Alexa Bliss and Asuka look to settle the score th[...]

UPDATED: Cesaro And Asuka NOT Out Of Action

It was reported earlier that both Asuka and Cesaro were among a number of WWE Superstars pulled from this week's WWE television, including the WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday. Dave [...] Mar 27 - It was reported earlier that both Asuka and Cesaro were among a number of WWE Superstars pulled from this week's WWE television, including the WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday. Dave [...]

Vince McMahon Wanted To Move Forward With Wrestlemania

PWInsider shared an audio update that in spite of the coronavirus, WWE went ahead with Wrestlemania by taping it at the Performance Center due to one person in general - Vince McMahon... Of all the p[...] Mar 27 - PWInsider shared an audio update that in spite of the coronavirus, WWE went ahead with Wrestlemania by taping it at the Performance Center due to one person in general - Vince McMahon... Of all the p[...]

Matt Riddle Wants To Be Goldberg's Opponent At WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns will not be a part of Wrestlemania this year due to concerns over the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and the fact he's considered at high risk due to his cancer. Goldberg is currentl[...] Mar 27 - Roman Reigns will not be a part of Wrestlemania this year due to concerns over the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and the fact he's considered at high risk due to his cancer. Goldberg is currentl[...]

Buddy Murphy Unable To Attend WrestleMania And RAW TV Tapings

Here's a new superstar to add to the list... Buddy Murphy. He's not appearing during WrestleMania 36 or even the RAW TV Tapings. PWInsider states that he was scheduled for the Monday Night RAW TV tap[...] Mar 27 - Here's a new superstar to add to the list... Buddy Murphy. He's not appearing during WrestleMania 36 or even the RAW TV Tapings. PWInsider states that he was scheduled for the Monday Night RAW TV tap[...]

Former WWE Referee Jim Korderas On WWE Not Postponing WrestleMania 36

Jimmy Korderas worked as a WWE referee for 22 years and worked numerous WrestleManias. This Mania will be very different as it won't take place in front of a live crowd. "Two schools of thought: I [...] Mar 27 - Jimmy Korderas worked as a WWE referee for 22 years and worked numerous WrestleManias. This Mania will be very different as it won't take place in front of a live crowd. "Two schools of thought: I [...]

FITE COO On How Coronavirus Pandemic Has Affected The Company

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire sports world and broadcast partners for sporting events. This even includes FITE TV which streams events for pro wrestling, boxing and MMA. FITE's COO[...] Mar 27 - The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire sports world and broadcast partners for sporting events. This even includes FITE TV which streams events for pro wrestling, boxing and MMA. FITE's COO[...]