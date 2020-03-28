Roman Reigns Partners With Media Planet USA On Their Blood Health Campaign
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 28, 2020
Roman Reigns announced he is partnering with Media Planet USA on its recent Blood Health campaign, which raises awareness for people to be proactive with their blood health.
"Proud to partner with @MediaplanetUSA on its recently published Blood Health campaign, which raises awareness of resources for people to maintain their blood health and take proactive steps to catch conditions early. Keep healthy and go the extra step to get those blood labs. Read the interview at futureofpersonalhealth.com or find it in USA TODAY."
Roman Reigns said that it is constant work each day to get healthier after two battles with leukemia.
"It's like putting pennies in the piggy bank every day," Reigns said. "It's compounded interest … that's what I have to constantly remind myself of. CML (chronic myeloid leukemia) is going to be with me for the rest of my life. I'm gonna be on these medications, so I have to do something every day to make myself better and healthier. It's just constant work."
