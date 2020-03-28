Bret Hart Said That Shawn Michaels Was "Scared For His Life" Following Montreal Screwjob

After rewatching The Montreal Screwjob incident on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Bret Hart had some choice words on how he felt about Vince McMahon that day.

"I'm thinking you piece of s--t. You know, I felt so betrayed. I really worked so hard for Vince, and I gave him so much. I never complained about anything. I worked 14 years, 300 days a year, and never complained about anything."

Bret Hart recalls that after the match he found Shawn Michaels in his dressing room horrified about what just happened. Shawn was informed Bret Hart had nothing to do with the outcome of the match.