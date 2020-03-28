WWE To Release 'Uncensored' Broken Skull Sessions On The WWE Network

The WWE is set to release all editions of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, but now uncensored.

The show, which sees the former WWE Champion sit down with wrestling legends, will have these uncensored episodes appear on the Network this Tuesday, March 31.

So far, the Texas Rattlesnake has interviewed Big Show, Kane, The Undertaker, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, and WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

Here's a preview for the show, but due to being on WWE's official YouTube channel, the content has been censored.

These censors will not appear on the episodes released next week.