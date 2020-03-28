WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Considered Special Role For Mandy Rose At WrestleMania 36
Posted By: Thomas Lowson on Mar 28, 2020
The WWE were reportedly considering having SmackDown Superstar in a special role at WrestleMania, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Rose has been recently part of the ongoing storyline between Dolph Ziggler and Otis, after shunning the Heavy Machinery star in favor of the Show-Off.
According to Dave Meltzer, there were plans for Rose to be the guest referee in their speculated WrestleMania match. He said:
"Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler is likely to be finalized this week with some sort of stipulation involving Mandy Rose. At one point Rose was to be the referee, which explains Rose not being in the women’s title match."
WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place on Saturday April 4, and continue the next day on Sunday April 5.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the show will take place without a live crowd, and has already been filmed, but will stream on the WWE Network.
