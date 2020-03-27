WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (03/27/2020)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Mar 27, 2020
The following are the results of the March 27th, 2020 edition of WWE
Friday Night SmackDown:
1. Tamina Snuka made a statement ahead of
WrestleMania by attacking Naomi and Lacey Evans. Bayley and Sasha Banks left the ring before Tamina could attack them as well.
2. Drew Gulak defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to secure an Intercontinental Title opportunity for Daniel Bryan at
WrestleMania
3. King Baron Corbin assaulted Elias ahead of
WrestleMania
4. Alexa Bliss (w/Nikki Cross) defeated Asuka
5. Bray Wyatt challenged John Cena to a Firefly Fun House Match at
WrestleMania
6. The Usos vs. The New Day ended in a DQ after John Morrison & The Miz interfered. Michael Cole then announced that WWE officials informed him that Miz & Morrison will have to defend their title against both The New Day and The Usos at
WrestleMania
