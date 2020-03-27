WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (03/27/2020)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The following are the results of the March 27th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown:

1. Tamina Snuka made a statement ahead of WrestleMania by attacking Naomi and Lacey Evans. Bayley and Sasha Banks left the ring before Tamina could attack them as well.

2. Drew Gulak defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to secure an Intercontinental Title opportunity for Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania

3. King Baron Corbin assaulted Elias ahead of WrestleMania

4. Alexa Bliss (w/Nikki Cross) defeated Asuka

5. Bray Wyatt challenged John Cena to a Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania

6. The Usos vs. The New Day ended in a DQ after John Morrison & The Miz interfered. Michael Cole then announced that WWE officials informed him that Miz & Morrison will have to defend their title against both The New Day and The Usos at WrestleMania