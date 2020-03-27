Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

HE officially challenges @JohnCena to a #FireflyFunHouse Match at #WrestleMania ! #SmackDown @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/oCqRL2zh2s

It's been announced that Cena will respond to Wyatt's challenge on next week's SmackDown.

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt challenged John Cena to a "Firefly Fun House Match" at WrestleMania 36.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (03/27/2020)

The following are the results of the March 27th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka made a statement ahead of WrestleMa[...] Mar 27 - The following are the results of the March 27th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka made a statement ahead of WrestleMa[...]

John Cena to Respond to Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House Match Challenge Next Week

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt challenged John Cena to a "Firefly Fun House Match" at WrestleMania 36. It's bee[...] Mar 27 - On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt challenged John Cena to a "Firefly Fun House Match" at WrestleMania 36. It's bee[...]

WWE SmackDown: Intercontinental Championship Match Announced for WrestleMania

During tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, it was officially announced that Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will be defending hi[...] Mar 27 - During tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, it was officially announced that Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will be defending hi[...]

Update on the Status of AEW's Double or Nothing PPV in May

All Elite Wrestling is scheduled to host the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada's MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23rd. Acco[...] Mar 27 - All Elite Wrestling is scheduled to host the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada's MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23rd. Acco[...]

Update on Teddy Hart/Maria Manic Situation, How Much Jail Time Could Hart be Facing?

As was previously reported, Teddy Hart was arrested after allegedly getting into a real-life physical altercation with fellow independent wrestler Mar[...] Mar 27 - As was previously reported, Teddy Hart was arrested after allegedly getting into a real-life physical altercation with fellow independent wrestler Mar[...]

Andrade’s Replacement For WWE WrestleMania 36 Revealed (Spoiler)

As reported earlier this week, Andrade was injured on Monday's Raw and thus pulled from his scheduled tag team match at WrestleMania 36. Andrade and [...] Mar 27 - As reported earlier this week, Andrade was injured on Monday's Raw and thus pulled from his scheduled tag team match at WrestleMania 36. Andrade and [...]

Rey Horus Signs New Contract with Ring of Honor Wrestling

The following comes from ROHWrestling.com: It didn’t take long for Rey Horus to make an impact in Ring of Honor, and the company is pleased t[...] Mar 27 - The following comes from ROHWrestling.com: It didn’t take long for Rey Horus to make an impact in Ring of Honor, and the company is pleased t[...]

The Miz Pulled From WWE WrestleMania 36

The Miz reportedly did not wrestle during the WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday. according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Here is what[...] Mar 27 - The Miz reportedly did not wrestle during the WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday. according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Here is what[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

The following is the official preview for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Bray Wyatt opens the door to The Firefly Fun House [...] Mar 27 - The following is the official preview for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Bray Wyatt opens the door to The Firefly Fun House [...]

UPDATED: Cesaro And Asuka NOT Out Of Action

It was reported earlier that both Asuka and Cesaro were among a number of WWE Superstars pulled from this week's WWE television, including the Wrestle[...] Mar 27 - It was reported earlier that both Asuka and Cesaro were among a number of WWE Superstars pulled from this week's WWE television, including the Wrestle[...]

Vince McMahon Wanted To Move Forward With Wrestlemania

PWInsider shared an audio update that in spite of the coronavirus, WWE went ahead with Wrestlemania by taping it at the Performance Center due to one [...] Mar 27 - PWInsider shared an audio update that in spite of the coronavirus, WWE went ahead with Wrestlemania by taping it at the Performance Center due to one [...]

Matt Riddle Wants To Be Goldberg's Opponent At WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns will not be a part of Wrestlemania this year due to concerns over the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and the fact he's considered at high [...] Mar 27 - Roman Reigns will not be a part of Wrestlemania this year due to concerns over the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and the fact he's considered at high [...]

Buddy Murphy Unable To Attend WrestleMania And RAW TV Tapings

Here's a new superstar to add to the list... Buddy Murphy. He's not appearing during WrestleMania 36 or even the RAW TV Tapings. PWInsider states tha[...] Mar 27 - Here's a new superstar to add to the list... Buddy Murphy. He's not appearing during WrestleMania 36 or even the RAW TV Tapings. PWInsider states tha[...]

Former WWE Referee Jim Korderas On WWE Not Postponing WrestleMania 36

Jimmy Korderas worked as a WWE referee for 22 years and worked numerous WrestleManias. This Mania will be very different as it won't take place in fro[...] Mar 27 - Jimmy Korderas worked as a WWE referee for 22 years and worked numerous WrestleManias. This Mania will be very different as it won't take place in fro[...]

FITE COO On How Coronavirus Pandemic Has Affected The Company

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire sports world and broadcast partners for sporting events. This even includes FITE TV which streams eve[...] Mar 27 - The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire sports world and broadcast partners for sporting events. This even includes FITE TV which streams eve[...]

Mark Henry Says He's Unaware If Roman Reigns WrestleMania 36 Report Is True

As we reported the other day, it was being said that Roman Reigns decided to be pulled out of performing at WrestleMania 36 due to health issues[...] Mar 27 - As we reported the other day, it was being said that Roman Reigns decided to be pulled out of performing at WrestleMania 36 due to health issues[...]

Bobby Lashley Quarantined Earlier This Month Due To Promotional Work In South Africa

Bobby Lashley reportedly missed out on the WrestleMania 36 build for his match against Aleister Black due to concerns related to t[...] Mar 27 - Bobby Lashley reportedly missed out on the WrestleMania 36 build for his match against Aleister Black due to concerns related to t[...]

British Legend Doug Williams Interested in Challenging NWA World Champion Nick Aldis

Former TNA IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion, X-Division Champion and Television Champion Douglas Williams recently spoke with Danny Stone and [...] Mar 27 - Former TNA IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion, X-Division Champion and Television Champion Douglas Williams recently spoke with Danny Stone and [...]

WATCH: Mandy Rose on Becoming a Bikini Champion: After the Bell: March 26, 2020

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose appeared on this week's episode of After the Bell with WWE commentator Corey Grave[...] Mar 27 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose appeared on this week's episode of After the Bell with WWE commentator Corey Grave[...]

WATCH: Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker Full-Length Match from SummerSlam 2015

WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from the 2015 SummerSlam pay-per-view: [...] Mar 27 - WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from the 2015 SummerSlam pay-per-view: [...]

Raw Superstar Quietly Moved to SmackDown Roster

After his segment with Rob Gronkowski on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it appears as though Raw Superstar Mojo Rawley [...] Mar 27 - After his segment with Rob Gronkowski on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it appears as though Raw Superstar Mojo Rawley [...]

LISTEN: Chris Jericho Interviews Brodie Lee (A.K.A. Luke Harper) on Talk is Jericho

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with AEW newcomer Brodie Lee (the former Luke Harper in WWE) on the latest episode of Talk is Jeric[...] Mar 27 - Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with AEW newcomer Brodie Lee (the former Luke Harper in WWE) on the latest episode of Talk is Jeric[...]

SPOILER: Who Did Bill Goldberg Reportedly Work With at WrestleMania Tapings?

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg reportedly competed a[...] Mar 27 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg reportedly competed a[...]