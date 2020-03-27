Update on the Status of AEW's Double or Nothing PPV in May

All Elite Wrestling is scheduled to host the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada's MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23rd.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is currently hesitant to issue an official statement about whether the PPV will take place as scheduled or if they will postpone it for a later time.

Meltzer noted, “right now all of those calls are wait-and-see, and likely in the end, out of their hands.”

The MGM Grand Garden Arena is currently closed until further notice.