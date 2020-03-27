Andrade’s Replacement For WWE WrestleMania 36 Revealed (Spoiler)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

As reported earlier this week, Andrade was injured on Monday's Raw and thus pulled from his scheduled tag team match at WrestleMania 36.

Andrade and Angel Garza were set to challenge The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Post Wrestling is reporting that NXT star Austin Theory replaced Andrade in the match at WrestleMania, which was taped on Wednesday and Thursday.

WWE will air an angle to explain this change on Monday's Raw.