Rey Horus Signs New Contract with Ring of Honor Wrestling

The following comes from ROHWrestling.com:

It didn’t take long for Rey Horus to make an impact in Ring of Honor, and the company is pleased to announce that the exciting Mexican star will make ROH his home after signing a new contract.

In just his second match in ROH, Horus teamed with fellow masked luchadores Bandido and Flamita -- known collectively as MexiSquad -- to win the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship from Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King and Flip Gordon) this past January.

Before making his ROH debut in December, Horus had earned a reputation as one of the best high flyers in pro wrestling over the past decade. Trained by Rey Mysterio Sr. (the uncle of Rey Mysterio Jr.), Horus was a top star for The Crash in Mexico, where he held the promotion’s heavyweight championship for six months last year and made successful title defenses against the likes of Jeff Cobb and Bandido.

Competing under the identity of Dragon Azteca Jr., Horus also wrestled for Lucha Underground, where he held singles and trios titles.