The Miz Pulled From WWE WrestleMania 36

The Miz reportedly did not wrestle during the WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday. according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

Here is what Johnson said:

"Multiple source have confirmed that WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion The Miz did not work Wrestlemania 36. Miz was in Orlando this week, but did not work the tapings."

The Miz and John Morrison were set to defend the SmackDown tag team titles against either The New Day or The Usos.

UPDATE: WWE has changed the match to John Morrison vs. one of The Usos in a Ladder Match instead.