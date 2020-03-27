Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

The following is the official preview for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown:

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (03/27/2020)

The following are the results of the March 27th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka made a statement ahead of WrestleMania by attacking Naomi and Lacey Evans. Bayle[...] Mar 27 - The following are the results of the March 27th, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Tamina Snuka made a statement ahead of WrestleMania by attacking Naomi and Lacey Evans. Bayle[...]

John Cena to Respond to Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House Match Challenge Next Week

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt challenged John Cena to a "Firefly Fun House Match" at WrestleMania 36. It's been announced that Cena will respond to Wyatt's chal[...] Mar 27 - On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt challenged John Cena to a "Firefly Fun House Match" at WrestleMania 36. It's been announced that Cena will respond to Wyatt's chal[...]

WWE SmackDown: Intercontinental Championship Match Announced for WrestleMania

During tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, it was officially announced that Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will be defending his title against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania [...] Mar 27 - During tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, it was officially announced that Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will be defending his title against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania [...]

Update on the Status of AEW's Double or Nothing PPV in May

All Elite Wrestling is scheduled to host the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada's MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23rd. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestli[...] Mar 27 - All Elite Wrestling is scheduled to host the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada's MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23rd. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestli[...]

Update on Teddy Hart/Maria Manic Situation, How Much Jail Time Could Hart be Facing?

As was previously reported, Teddy Hart was arrested after allegedly getting into a real-life physical altercation with fellow independent wrestler Maria Manic. In an update on that situation, Paul Da[...] Mar 27 - As was previously reported, Teddy Hart was arrested after allegedly getting into a real-life physical altercation with fellow independent wrestler Maria Manic. In an update on that situation, Paul Da[...]

Andrade’s Replacement For WWE WrestleMania 36 Revealed (Spoiler)

As reported earlier this week, Andrade was injured on Monday's Raw and thus pulled from his scheduled tag team match at WrestleMania 36. Andrade and Angel Garza were set to challenge The Street Profi[...] Mar 27 - As reported earlier this week, Andrade was injured on Monday's Raw and thus pulled from his scheduled tag team match at WrestleMania 36. Andrade and Angel Garza were set to challenge The Street Profi[...]

Rey Horus Signs New Contract with Ring of Honor Wrestling

The following comes from ROHWrestling.com: It didn’t take long for Rey Horus to make an impact in Ring of Honor, and the company is pleased to announce that the exciting Mexican star will mak[...] Mar 27 - The following comes from ROHWrestling.com: It didn’t take long for Rey Horus to make an impact in Ring of Honor, and the company is pleased to announce that the exciting Mexican star will mak[...]

The Miz Pulled From WWE WrestleMania 36

The Miz reportedly did not wrestle during the WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday. according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Here is what Johnson said: "Multiple source have confirmed [...] Mar 27 - The Miz reportedly did not wrestle during the WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday. according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Here is what Johnson said: "Multiple source have confirmed [...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

The following is the official preview for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Bray Wyatt opens the door to The Firefly Fun House Alexa Bliss and Asuka look to settle the score th[...] Mar 27 - The following is the official preview for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Bray Wyatt opens the door to The Firefly Fun House Alexa Bliss and Asuka look to settle the score th[...]

UPDATED: Cesaro And Asuka NOT Out Of Action

It was reported earlier that both Asuka and Cesaro were among a number of WWE Superstars pulled from this week's WWE television, including the WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday. Dave [...] Mar 27 - It was reported earlier that both Asuka and Cesaro were among a number of WWE Superstars pulled from this week's WWE television, including the WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday. Dave [...]

Vince McMahon Wanted To Move Forward With Wrestlemania

PWInsider shared an audio update that in spite of the coronavirus, WWE went ahead with Wrestlemania by taping it at the Performance Center due to one person in general - Vince McMahon... Of all the p[...] Mar 27 - PWInsider shared an audio update that in spite of the coronavirus, WWE went ahead with Wrestlemania by taping it at the Performance Center due to one person in general - Vince McMahon... Of all the p[...]

Matt Riddle Wants To Be Goldberg's Opponent At WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns will not be a part of Wrestlemania this year due to concerns over the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and the fact he's considered at high risk due to his cancer. Goldberg is currentl[...] Mar 27 - Roman Reigns will not be a part of Wrestlemania this year due to concerns over the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and the fact he's considered at high risk due to his cancer. Goldberg is currentl[...]

Buddy Murphy Unable To Attend WrestleMania And RAW TV Tapings

Here's a new superstar to add to the list... Buddy Murphy. He's not appearing during WrestleMania 36 or even the RAW TV Tapings. PWInsider states that he was scheduled for the Monday Night RAW TV tap[...] Mar 27 - Here's a new superstar to add to the list... Buddy Murphy. He's not appearing during WrestleMania 36 or even the RAW TV Tapings. PWInsider states that he was scheduled for the Monday Night RAW TV tap[...]

Former WWE Referee Jim Korderas On WWE Not Postponing WrestleMania 36

Jimmy Korderas worked as a WWE referee for 22 years and worked numerous WrestleManias. This Mania will be very different as it won't take place in front of a live crowd. "Two schools of thought: I [...] Mar 27 - Jimmy Korderas worked as a WWE referee for 22 years and worked numerous WrestleManias. This Mania will be very different as it won't take place in front of a live crowd. "Two schools of thought: I [...]

FITE COO On How Coronavirus Pandemic Has Affected The Company

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire sports world and broadcast partners for sporting events. This even includes FITE TV which streams events for pro wrestling, boxing and MMA. FITE's COO[...] Mar 27 - The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire sports world and broadcast partners for sporting events. This even includes FITE TV which streams events for pro wrestling, boxing and MMA. FITE's COO[...]

Mark Henry Says He's Unaware If Roman Reigns WrestleMania 36 Report Is True

As we reported the other day, it was being said that Roman Reigns decided to be pulled out of performing at WrestleMania 36 due to health issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. He is immun[...] Mar 27 - As we reported the other day, it was being said that Roman Reigns decided to be pulled out of performing at WrestleMania 36 due to health issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. He is immun[...]

Bobby Lashley Quarantined Earlier This Month Due To Promotional Work In South Africa

Bobby Lashley reportedly missed out on the WrestleMania 36 build for his match against Aleister Black due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. He was originally schedu[...] Mar 27 - Bobby Lashley reportedly missed out on the WrestleMania 36 build for his match against Aleister Black due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. He was originally schedu[...]

British Legend Doug Williams Interested in Challenging NWA World Champion Nick Aldis

Former TNA IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion, X-Division Champion and Television Champion Douglas Williams recently spoke with Danny Stone and Neil Docking of Mirror.co.uk. Here is a highlight[...] Mar 27 - Former TNA IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion, X-Division Champion and Television Champion Douglas Williams recently spoke with Danny Stone and Neil Docking of Mirror.co.uk. Here is a highlight[...]

WATCH: Mandy Rose on Becoming a Bikini Champion: After the Bell: March 26, 2020

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose appeared on this week's episode of After the Bell with WWE commentator Corey Graves. Here is a highlight of the interview, courtesy[...] Mar 27 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose appeared on this week's episode of After the Bell with WWE commentator Corey Graves. Here is a highlight of the interview, courtesy[...]

WATCH: Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker Full-Length Match from SummerSlam 2015

WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from the 2015 SummerSlam pay-per-view: [...] Mar 27 - WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from the 2015 SummerSlam pay-per-view: [...]

Raw Superstar Quietly Moved to SmackDown Roster

After his segment with Rob Gronkowski on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it appears as though Raw Superstar Mojo Rawley has been officially moved to the SmackDown&nb[...] Mar 27 - After his segment with Rob Gronkowski on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it appears as though Raw Superstar Mojo Rawley has been officially moved to the SmackDown&nb[...]

LISTEN: Chris Jericho Interviews Brodie Lee (A.K.A. Luke Harper) on Talk is Jericho

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with AEW newcomer Brodie Lee (the former Luke Harper in WWE) on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho. The full episode can be found by clicki[...] Mar 27 - Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with AEW newcomer Brodie Lee (the former Luke Harper in WWE) on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho. The full episode can be found by clicki[...]

SPOILER: Who Did Bill Goldberg Reportedly Work With at WrestleMania Tapings?

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg reportedly competed against former Intercontinental Champion Braun Stro[...] Mar 27 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg reportedly competed against former Intercontinental Champion Braun Stro[...]