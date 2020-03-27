UPDATED: Cesaro And Asuka NOT Out Of Action

It was reported earlier that both Asuka and Cesaro were among a number of WWE Superstars pulled from this week's WWE television, including the WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dave Meltzer has debunked that story and noted both Superstars worked this week’s WrestleMania taping in Orlando.

It is believed that Asuka and Kairi Sane defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.