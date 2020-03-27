Vince McMahon Wanted To Move Forward With Wrestlemania

PWInsider shared an audio update that in spite of the coronavirus, WWE went ahead with Wrestlemania by taping it at the Performance Center due to one person in general - Vince McMahon...

Of all the people PWInsider spoke to, including wrestlers and staff, Vince was the only person who thought WWE should just go on forward with Wrestlemania, he wanted WrestleMania to happen in early April, and who wanted WWE to move forward with the plan to tape it.