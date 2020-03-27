Former WWE Referee Jim Korderas On WWE Not Postponing WrestleMania 36

Jimmy Korderas worked as a WWE referee for 22 years and worked numerous WrestleManias. This Mania will be very different as it won't take place in front of a live crowd.

"Two schools of thought: I get putting it on hold for a little but at the same time wrestling is different from regular sports where you can put it on hold and the standing are gonna stay the same. Wrestling is different because it's a storytelling entertainment property and the story has to continue. Wrestling is 52 weeks a year so to put it on hold is a little harder. If you were to postpone WrestleMania to June or July, it's more difficult to keep those storylines in place. If you postpone it for three months, you may have to take a U-turn and start something completely different.

That being said, having WrestleMania in an empty venue…perception is sometimes reality and you see it in a big stadium and people see it and say, 'Oh, that looks impressive.' Now it's gonna be different and I feel bad for the talent like Drew McIntyre who will have his moment without the crowd being there to absorb that moment"